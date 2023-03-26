Through his social networks, the Director of National Taxes and Customs of the Republic of Colombia, Luis Carlos Reyes, announced that said entity is seeking economists with 3 years of experience.

The @DIANColombia Looking for economists with 3 years of experience to improve the electronic invoice process, with a salary of 7mill. Including benefits of the entity and legal requirements, the average monthly income is 11.7 million. Use OPEC 198242 like this: pic.twitter.com/3kybjjMVsn — Luis Carlos Reyes (@luiscrh) March 24, 2023

The professional will have a salary of $7 million, which includes benefits of the entity and legal requirements, which means that the average monthly income would be $11.7 million.

Those interested should use the code OPEC 198242 and then they will have to go to simo.cnsc.gov.co to review if you meet the requirements and upload the documents corresponding.