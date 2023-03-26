Home News DIAN opens call for economists
Through his social networks, the Director of National Taxes and Customs of the Republic of Colombia, Luis Carlos Reyes, announced that said entity is seeking economists with 3 years of experience.

The professional will have a salary of $7 million, which includes benefits of the entity and legal requirements, which means that the average monthly income would be $11.7 million.

Those interested should use the code OPEC 198242 and then they will have to go to simo.cnsc.gov.co to review if you meet the requirements and upload the documents corresponding.

