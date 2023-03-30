Home News DIAN will advance collection actions to more than 6,300 delinquent taxpayers – news
News

DIAN will advance collection actions to more than 6,300 delinquent taxpayers – news

by admin
DIAN will advance collection actions to more than 6,300 delinquent taxpayers – news

Between 2020 and 2023, the Ombudsman’s Office has been able to demonstrate the accelerated expansion of the self-styled Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC-Clan del Golfo), which already has a presence in 20 departments and Bogotá.

This was stated by the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, when warning that, “as a State we allow ourselves to take advantage of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia – Clan del Golfo. They have been demonstrating their power and their ability to paralyze various departments”.

Carlos Camargo Assis recalled that, from the Early Warning System (SAT), between 2017 and 2023 the Ombudsman’s Office has issued 162 Early Warnings that warn of risks due to the presence and actions of the AGC-Clan del Golfo in most of the National territory. Although it maintains its hegemony in Antioquia, Chocó, Bolívar, Córdoba and Meta, its expansive power extends to the entire Pacific Region and the Caribbean Region, including the Coffee Region, San Andrés and Bogotá.

For the Ombudsman, it is particularly worrying that its dynamics are similar to a crime holding company, which manages various criminal activities such as drug trafficking and illegal mining; that it subcontracts organized crime structures for activities such as micro-trafficking and extortion; and whose structure allows him to have command and control to block and paralyze the life of the communities, as he has recently demonstrated. In this dynamic, not in all regions it makes itself seen as AGC or Clan del Golfo, but rather it operates through local criminal organizations such as Los Boyacos’ in the case of the country’s capital.

See also  ELN attacked the Military Canton of Saravena with explosive devices

In this sense, Carlos Camargo Assis recalled that the AGC-Clan del Golfo and other armed groups have been betraying the desire for peace of Colombians, as evidenced in the third follow-up bulletin to said cessation prepared by the Ombudsman’s Office.

The official points out that the government shook hands and the groups have joined hands. For this reason, the decision of the President of the Republic to end the ceasefire with the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC – Clan del Golfo) is also an ultimatum for the other armed groups.

Such is the expansive capacity of the AGC-Clan del Golfo that it has managed to corner the ELN in Chocó, and gradually take it to the south of the department. In this territorial dispute, the most affected have been the communities, which in the last year have experienced permanent phenomena of forced displacement and confinement.

During 2022, a total of 33 events of forced displacement were registered in Chocó, generated mainly by those arranged between the ELN and the AGC-Clan del Golfo, which affected 20 indigenous communities, 13 Afro-Colombians, a total of 1,235 families and 4,380 people. In the same way, 95 confinements were presented, of which 70 were indigenous population, 25 Afro-Colombian, violating 7,833 families and 34,114 people.

Source: Ombudsman

You may also like

Pope in the hospital: Hundreds of reporters besiege...

Zelensky spoke about the Summit for Democracy at...

What will be the real cost of health...

Germany: street art at the Victory Column

It is being done for earthquake victims, the...

Fujian promotes youth employment and entrepreneurship through multiple...

Developers answer: modeling and design of ships

prof. Ahmet Ercan: More products will be purchased...

What is known about the soldiers wounded in...

Oops, she did it again!: Cathie Wood satisfies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy