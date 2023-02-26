The Directorate of National Taxes and Customs (DIAN) announced the opening of the job call for promotion and entry, through the National Civil Service Commission (CNSC), which offers a total of 4,700 administrative career vacancies in 31 departments and 42 country cities.

According to Sixta Zúñiga, National Commissioner of the Civil Service, “this selection process is of great relevance and social impact for the country, taking into account the large number of vacancies that are being offered, the diversity of professions and servants that this important entity.”

For his part, Luis Carlos Reyes, General Director of the DIAN, pointed out that “this merit contest significantly impacts the transformation and strengthening of the tax, customs and exchange administration. We want the DIAN, which has highly qualified officials, to be strengthened with more Colombians trained to face the challenges demanded by this and any tax administration in the world”.

ascent mode

From February 23 to March 8, registration will take place for DIAN administrative career servers interested in continuing to grow professionally within the entity.

In this modality, 1,410 vacancies are offered, as follows:

– 1,086 for the professional level

– 307 for the technical level

– 17 for the care level

It is worth noting that within these vacancies there are 370 jobs that do not require experience.

Entry modality

From March 13 to 27, Colombians of legal age will be able to register for 3,290 vacancies to enter the administrative career and be part of the DIAN public servants.

These jobs are offered at the professional, care and technical level as follows:

– 1,803 vacancies for professionals

– 886 vacancies for technician

– 601 vacancies for assistance

Among these, there are 1,417 that do not require experience, which represents an opportunity for young people who have recently graduated from technical or professional programs, or for those who have little work experience.

Among the professions that can apply are: Administration, Economics, Public Accounting, Law, Social Communication and Political Science, among others.

How to take part?

1. Consult the agreement and annex that establishes the rules of the selection process that you are interested in registering, which can be found on the CNSC website https://historico.cnsc.gov.co/index.php/normatividad-dian -2022/dian-2022-agreement-annex

2. Register with SIMO through https://simo.cnsc.gov.co/

3. Consult the job that matches your profile and identify the number of the corresponding Public Career Employment Offer (OPEC). In it, you will find general information about the position, job functions and specific requirements such as studies and experience.

4. In the control panel (left side) enter the OPEC number or select the drop-down list of the call field

5. You can bookmark or select the vacancy of your interest to access the form

6. Collect and upload the requested documents and certificates according to the vacancy

7. Before confirming the registration data in SIMO, verify that the job chosen really corresponds to the one you wish to aspire to. Remember that you can only change or correct your choice before confirming your registration

8. Click on the employment confirmation button and the system will enable the payment options. https://simo.cnsc.gov.co/

9. Select the payment method and make a single payment of the participation rights for the selected job. (You can only apply for one job per call)

10. To formalize your registration, press the ‘Confirm employment’ button and download the proof of your registration

Source: DIAN

Related