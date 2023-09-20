Diana Fuentes proposes a productive, entrepreneurial and safe Popayán – news

The candidate spoke of an inclusive and participatory, sustainable and planned city.

By Soledad Victoria Olano Correa

“The municipal administration headed by a woman seeks to make a difference in Popayán. From my experience and professional career that have passed in the public and private sectors, I want to provide alternatives for development in the social, economic and professional fields; encourage students and teachers based on their performance; strengthen and expand the coverage of the school feeding program; make the capital of Cauca visible as the headquarters of sport and culture through alliances with local, national and international organizations, clubs and groups; make sports and cultural venues available to citizens; promote and advise in the municipality the constitution of agricultural associations oriented to production and marketing, stated the Payanese lawyer Diana Nelly Fuentes Meneses, who seeks to be the first mayor of the White City by popular election, in dialogue with the local and regional press, which he invited to be critical of the administration that begins on January 1, 2024.

Likewise, the specialist in Criminal Procedural Law, Administrative Law and Constitutional Law, proposes strengthening employment and entrepreneurship strategies for women at all stages; energize the operation of tourism programs and projects with the creation of tourism clusters that are established together with companies in the sector; articulate ecotourism routes with a regional focus. She also proposes stimulating “Culture in the Historic Center” with artistic and cultural exhibitions, promoting entrepreneurship and cultural exchange.

Likewise, they are part of the proposals of the former Secretary of Transit and Transportation, a Safe Popayán, strengthening the operational capacity of the public force, improving its interaction with the local administrative boards (JAL), with the network of cooperators, the networks of community support and the Civic Police.

Through the Women’s Secretariat, work with women’s organizations and the community as a whole to identify unsafe spaces and prioritize intervention strategies, as well as establish social investment in the most insecure sectors in Popayán.

The Development Plan of the former manager of Future Mobility contemplates “La Popayán Social”, which includes education, culture, recreation and sports programs.

At a press conference, the candidate for Mayor of Popayán, Diana Fuentes Meneses, presented the main axes of her proposal.

“The productive and entrepreneurial Popayán”, this axis is aimed at the agricultural sector, the development of entrepreneurship, the social and business structure, as well as tourism.

In “La Popayán Segura”, Mrs. Fuentes Meneses seeks to make inter-administrative agreements with the Police and the National Army.

Regarding “Sustainable and planned La Popayán”, develop alternative routes for vehicular, pedestrian and cyclist mobility.

In the axis of governability, it contemplates grouping and strengthening the colonies.

“I have the endorsement of the conservative party, but I am the candidate of an entire city, of many aspects and political parties that are supporting this proposal, I am sure that each of them feels identified, I am Payanesa and I have the capabilities and experience to exercise this important position of popular election and I want to do a very good job, with responsibility and honesty,” finally said the candidate for the Mayor of Popayán, Diana Fuentes Meneses.

