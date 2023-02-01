The official took office before Governor Elías Larrahondo Carabalí.

In the last few hours, the governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, installed Diana Marcela Enríquez Ordóñez as Secretary of Departmental Health, replacing Andrés Narváez, who resigned to run for the Governor in the next regional elections.

Enríquez Ordoñez had been working for about eight months as Undersecretary of Health of Cauca.

He is a physiotherapist with specializations in Hospital Administration, Auditing and Quality Assurance in health with an emphasis on epidemiology. She has more than 14 years of experience in the health sector.

This daughter from the municipality of San Sebastián, in the Colombian Massif, says that one of her biggest challenges in 2023 will be the announced health reform, which will be presented shortly by the national government for consideration by the Congress of the Republic, but by the which little is known.

According to the new secretary, in said reform she will work jointly with the national and departmental communities.

“Our main challenge will be the implementation of the Territorial Preventive and Predictive Health Programwhich will be implemented in the 42 municipalities of the Cauca. We have made significant progress, we have large projects in infrastructure and hospital equipment, to strengthen the department’s public network and implement the Primary Health Care Model,he stated.