News

Diana Rojas tours Cali with the “mayors”

Without a doubt, former councilor Diana Rojas, a candidate for mayor of Cali, will give a lot to talk about in this campaign, since she has a great facility – a lot of spark – to put issues on the agenda.

As one of her campaign slogans is that the time has come for Cali to have a mayor, the independent candidate found a very particular way to make Cali see that the city is the result of governments headed exclusively by men.

Rojas decided to take to the streets of the capital of Valle del Cauca in the company of six men who wear masks with the faces of the last mayors of the city.

Thus, the mayoral candidate appears accompanied by Ricardo Cobo, Apolinar Salcedo, Jorge Iván Ospina, Rodrigo Guerrero and Maurice Armitage.

“The time has come for a brave, front, incorruptible and empathetic woman to lead the change that Cali needs, after the deplorable state in which it will remain at the end of the present administration,” said the candidate.

“I ask all the people of Cali to accompany me because we can achieve this change that the city needs together, because I am convinced that we can and must be protagonists in building a better future for Cali,” added Rojas, who is ahead of the the process of collecting signatures to register his candidacy for Mayor.

Fico Gutiérrez has a game

The National Electoral Council, CNE, granted legal status to the Creemos movement – ​​now a political party – led by former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez.

See also  National Government will initiate a peace dialogue with other illegal armed groups.

Thus, Fico, who will be a candidate for the Governor of Antioquia, will have a national leading role in the October elections, since he will be able to grant endorsements throughout the country for mayors, governors, councils and assemblies.

“This response will serve as a way for new leadership to emerge through our party of valuable people who we know are prepared to serve. The plurality of ideas enriches democracy, ”said Gutiérrez, who will soon announce candidates from his party for the regional elections… Who will he endorse in Cali?

We believe, it arose in 2015 as a significant movement of citizens, when Federico Gutiérrez signed up for signatures as a candidate for Mayor of Medellín, when he won with 246,221 votes and achieved the election of two seats in the City Council.

In 2022, Gutiérrez participated in the inter-party consultation within the Equipo por Colombia coalition, which he won, and was a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic with more than 5 million votes.

