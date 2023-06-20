Díaz opened the scoring, Colombia beat Germany 1-0

The Colombian soccer team is drawing 0-0 with Germany, at the Veltins-Arena stadium, by amsito FIFA

The coffee team begins to add ballots to break the score, while the Teutonic team at the moment has sparks of genius and makes the national team uncomfortable, but even so, this first half ends in a draw

The team led by coach Nestor Lorenzo, forms a 4-2-2-2, with a starting eleven, Camilo Vargas, Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, John Janer Lucumí, Mateus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, John Arias, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado , Luis Fernando Diaz, Rafael Santos Borre.

On the other hand, Hans-Dieter Flick arrives in need of good results, so today they are forced to win. The German team forms 4-2-3-1, hoping in this way to maintain the position of the ball and win the spaces left by the national team.

