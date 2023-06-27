‘Dick Bus’ 10th Gimpo Gochon-eup – Seoul operation… From July 4 :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

6 am to midnight… Congestion on the Gimpo Gold Line is expected to ease



Scheduled to start operating 10 additional Ttok buses in the Pungmu and Sau regions in August

[김포=뉴시스] Reporter Bae Seong-yoon = A customized public transportation means ‘Dktok Bus’ to alleviate the congestion of the Gimpo Gold Line will start operating in Gochon-eup, Gimpo.

Gyeonggi-do and Gimpo-si will conduct a pilot operation of the ‘Dok Bus’ in Gochon-eup from the 27th, and start official operation with a total of 10 vehicles from July 4th. Vehicles are 32-seater (up to 62 people when standing) MAN Lions City 6 units and 11-seater Hyundai Solati 4 units, and operate from 6:00 am to midnight every day.

On this day, Vice Administrative Governor Oh Hu-seok, who attended the opening ceremony of the Gimpo Smart Bus (DRT) held at the Gochon Administrative Welfare Center in Gochon-eup, Gimpo-si, said, “Gyeonggi-do and Gimpo-si promoted short-term policies such as introducing direct chartered buses and opening bus-only lanes. It has been improved, but it is still a high figure,” he said. “It is expected that the operation of the smart bus will provide Gimpo citizens with a comfortable and safe commute, while at the same time reducing congestion on the Gimpo Gold Line by increasing synergy with existing policies. We will make efforts to provide comfortable transportation services to more residents by expanding the introduction of TikTok Bus.”

‘Smart Bus’ is the unique brand of Gyeonggi-do’s Demand Responsive Transport (DRT), meaning ‘smart moving bus’.

Gimpo Dak Bus operates differently by vehicle and time zone. From 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., four more Solati vehicles are added to the route (70C route) departing from Singok-ri to Gimpo Airport, and in connection with the end of the existing 70C/70D chartered bus routes, Dok bus vehicles are used. Additional runs are planned. It is expected that demand for the Gimpo Gold Line will decrease as it can transport passengers to Seoul more quickly than existing intra-city buses.

After Gochon-eup, Gyeonggi-do plans to start operating 10 additional Dkbuses in the Pungmu and Sau areas in August.

Meanwhile, Gyeonggi-do and Gimpo-si shortened the dispatch interval from the current 15 minutes to 5 minutes by adding a direct bus via major stations to the Gimpo Gold Line alternative route, No. 70 bus, from April 24. Route 70 (70A B C D) was added a total of 56 times. As a result, congestion on the Gold Line improved from 220% on April 10 to 191% on June 12, and the province continues to improve congestion by completing discussions with Seoul on the addition of 70E and 70F lines.

