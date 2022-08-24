The image of a frightened little girl, running naked in the street with other children around and in the background of soldiers and a cloud of smoke, has become one of the symbols of the Vietnam war. It was taken by Nick Ut, a South Vietnamese Associated Press photojournalist, on June 8, 1972 in a village about fifty kilometers from Saigon. The girl had just been burned by a napalm bombing of the South Vietnamese Air Force.

Within days, the photo went around the world, upsetting international public opinion on the Vietnam conflict to the point of being, according to many, decisive in pushing Washington to end the war. But was it really like that?

The video of Le Monde.