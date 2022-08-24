Home News Did a photo really put an end to the war in Vietnam? (Video)
News

Did a photo really put an end to the war in Vietnam? (Video)

by admin
Did a photo really put an end to the war in Vietnam? (Video)

The image of a frightened little girl, running naked in the street with other children around and in the background of soldiers and a cloud of smoke, has become one of the symbols of the Vietnam war. It was taken by Nick Ut, a South Vietnamese Associated Press photojournalist, on June 8, 1972 in a village about fifty kilometers from Saigon. The girl had just been burned by a napalm bombing of the South Vietnamese Air Force.

Within days, the photo went around the world, upsetting international public opinion on the Vietnam conflict to the point of being, according to many, decisive in pushing Washington to end the war. But was it really like that?

The video of Le Monde.

See also  David Randall was a universal reporter - John Foot

You may also like

Draghi: «Deep uncertainty, inflation weighs heavily on families....

The theoretical study center group of the Party...

Tens of thousands of netizens watch Henan catching...

Ivrea. The notice for the Ferris wheel expires...

Empowering the economy and adding luster to life——Perspective...

Rimini meeting, Draghi: “Italy is a great country,...

Many colleges and universities in Ningxia issued notices...

Maser, leg stuck under the trailer. Serious worker

The theoretical study center group of the Party...

Davide Ferrerio, the attack has been rebuilt: it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy