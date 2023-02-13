Despite the fact that an investigation is currently underway against him in the Supreme Court of Justice for the case of Aida Merlano, and that he was called for an investigation in November 2022, apparently, Arturo Char left the country. According to W Radio, based on testimonies from people close to the former congressman, the man from Barranquilla went to the United States.

According to what was reported, it would be a trip for recreational purposes, since he would have gone on vacation. It is noteworthy that on February 3 of this year, a letter was sent to the president of Congress, Roy Barreras, announcing the decision to move away from his position in the Senate, a position he held after winning by popular vote. in the legislative elections of March 2022. Among the arguments that Arturo Char gave, his resignation has to do with the fact that he needs to pay full attention to the process that is being carried out against him, before the Colombian justice system, for his alleged guilt in criminal proceedings. vote buying.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the news of his trip to the United States, and of his current situation, sources confirmed to the aforementioned media outlet that Arturo Char, despite being far away, would return to the country in case the authorities let him. require. The trip was planned to be made with his brother, Alex Char, however, as it became known, the latter was denied a visa renewal.

The Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice is, at the moment, investigating the former senator for the crimes of corruption of the voter and conspiracy to commit a crime. These crimes would have been committed to benefit former congresswoman Aída Merlano, who would have received the bought votes. Through the letter sent to advise of the resignation, she stressed that the accusations against her are false and that it is a network of “insults and slander” against her.

“As is known by public opinion, for more than four years the Special Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice opened an investigation (sic) against me; Last November, he issued an order to formally open the investigation and summoned me for an investigation. Once this happens, I will be formally linked to that process ”, reads the document that he provided.

As he added in the letter, the process requires him “to focus all my attention to defend myself in said process before the aforementioned Judicial Corporation, to disprove the false accusations of insults and slander of which I have been a victim along with my family. This is the motivation that, with great sadness, leads me to make this decision.”