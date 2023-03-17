DAILY OF HUILA, NATIONAL

Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva did not get away well from some statements he gave at the summit of Latin American ambassadors, an event held in Brussels, Belgium. The statements caused a stir because in a few words, he would have justified violent acts on the part of ethnic sectors: “as an indigenous person, I would have already burned the country.”

The statements sound very strong, but they are within the framework of a questioning of the development of the rights of ethnic communities “I always point out how the indigenous people in the 1991 constituent, of which I was part, entered as minors . They couldn’t have a checking account, in 1991!” said Leyva, who immediately stressed that it was this constituent that gave them full citizenship.

Immediately afterwards, he questioned the branding of indigenous mingas as subversives, when they are part of the claim for the rights of indigenous populations. “One does not understand how the mingas, the famous marches -I am aware of what you know them-, can be taken as acts of subversion. As an indigenous person, I would have already burned the country ”, were Leyva’s words in all their context, which he once again stressed that it was only until 1991 that indigenous peoples were no longer considered minors.

Immediately afterwards, Álvaro Leyva vindicated the ethnic chapter of the peace agreement, since it seeks to acknowledge that blacks and indigenous people “were in direct slavery until recently and indirectly until today.” He then related this situation to last week’s debate about Francia Márquez’s use of helicopters to transport himself.

“The vice president, who is Afro, has had public order problems and uses a helicopter to go home. It’s a 15-minute flight because they have attacked her three times and 15 days ago I met someone who doesn’t recognize me and he told me: ‘how come that black woman uses helicopters to go to her house,’” added Leyva to review a alleged structural racism in the country.

Despite Leyva’s attempt to set his comments regarding the situation of ethnic communities in the country and to defend the achievements regarding them in the peace agreement, the expressions were not well received and there was controversy over them. This joins other questions that the chancellor has had in the last week.

In the first place, Leyva was criticized for the departure of Laura Gil from the vice chancellery. The internationalist, whose work had been highly highlighted by different circles, was relieved of her position due to several clashes with the head of the Ministry of International Relations.

Secondly, also this week, the tweeter and government critic Sara Tufano referred to Álvaro Leyva and made harsh remarks. Supposedly, according to Tufano, he would be taking advantage of his position as chancellor to try to hire young women and harass them. In this case, beyond the accusations, she did not provide evidence, so everything has remained a rumor that, however, made a dent in the battered image of the so-called chancellor of peace.