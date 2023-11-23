Did Los Chapitos hand over El Nini?: the clues that would reveal the betrayal of his security chief

The arrest by federal forces of Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, alias El Nini, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, could be part of a strategy by Los Chapitos, according to some journalistic versions.

Nini had been pursued in recent weeks by the Mexican authorities in different parts of Culiacán, operations where some of his homes and ranches had been searched. In these properties, Pérez Salas was found, among other things, Bengal tigers.

On November 4, an unofficial version began to circulate about these searches without mentioning their address, but it was stated that they were in the homes of Pérez Salas, including the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) reported that on November 31 October responded to a request from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to carry out a physical inspection for the identification, handling, transfer and protection of three felines, also known by its scientific name as panthera tigris.

Seven days later, another version became relevant after an alleged meeting between the children of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán and other of his lieutenants was reported in which “the deprivation of life or surrender to the government” of El Nini at the request of El Nini was mentioned. by Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, current leader of Los Chapitos.

According to this version, the supposed agreement was because Los Chapitos needed to lower the government’s pressure against them after they ordered the murder of innocent people, including a 13-year-old minor on October 28 in Tamazula, Durango.

“The situation got out of control and the pressure from the government is too strong, which is why they chose to blame El Nini and inform the government that he was the intellectual and material author of said event,” reads a version shared by the account. X known as the Cartel Effect.

This unofficial information adds that Los Chapitos’ intention was to reach an agreement and negotiate the capture of El Nini, an arrest that occurred on November 22.

Meanwhile, journalist Luis Chaparro reported this Wednesday that American sources mentioned that it was people from Los Chapitos who left Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas alone to be captured.

“Nini was looking to create his own organization after losing the support of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán,” said Luis Chaparro on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The information released by the journalist could explain why in the city of Culiacán no reactions from organized crime were reported after the arrest of El Nini, as happened in the two captures of Ovidio Guzmán, alias El Ratón, who was finally arrested in January and extradited on September 15 to the United States of this year.

“The Secretariat of Public Security in Sinaloa reports that, as a result of the events implemented in the Federal level city regarding the arrest of a priority objective related to crime, it is necessary to point out that so far, the State Preventive Police, as well as “The Municipal Police are working normally, and there are no indications of any other situation related to insecurity issues,” the local security agency reported in an information card.

However, according to Mike Vigil, former head of international operations at the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), these versions would not make sense since the only ones affected in any case would be El Chapo’s children. Guzman.

“No, not at all because Los Chapitos know perfectly well that handing over El Nini will not stop the efforts being carried out to capture them. “If they hand over El Nini and extradite him to the United States, or even if he is in Mexico, it can provide much more information against Los Chapitos and other characters of the Sinaloa Cartel,” said the former DEA agent in an interview with Infobae México. .