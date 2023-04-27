Did Petro not like Bahamon’s appointment?

Germán Bahamón, the recently appointed manager of the Federation of Coffee Growers, was attacked by President Petro, who threatened to consult the base.

And it is that according to the president it was necessary to give time for the new finance minister, Ricardo Bonilla, to take office, the head of state had asked that the election of the manager be delayed.

This is the new president of the National Federation of coffee growers. I thought it was the time for dialogue and common construction. I will dialogue with your regional grassroots organizations. pic.twitter.com/2sXzQgRkRs — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) April 27, 2023

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, and Germán Bahamón, the new director of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, had a difficult relationship from the beginning, as evidenced by Petro’s response to Bahamón’s appointment.

The head of state warned that he would start a conversation with the base of the National Federation of Coffee Growers throughout Colombia after speaking out against the new leader of the organization.

In the same way, the president revived a series of articles that Bahamón had written, in which he had launched a series of criticisms. He also launched the following attack: “I thought it was time for dialogue and common construction.”

That they ignored his request to delay the election of the new manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers until his new finance minister, Ricardo Bonilla, took office, did not sit well with President Petro.

Before these explosive statements by the Colombian president, just minutes after the appointment of Germán Bahamón from Huila, the reactions on the social network Twitter did not wait on the part of Internet users.

That’s why they call him an improvisor, how can he expect them to change logistics in 8 hours one morning? If he had a disposition for dialogue and courage, he would have attended instead of his former minister who is invited. Unlike you, people respect other people’s time. — Nicolás Garzón l (@nicokinesis) April 27, 2023

Others were more drastic when saying that Petro does not accept that they think differently from him. Let’s remember that his wife Verónica Alcocer at election time when the current Twitter president was a candidate, in several interviews with various media. The first lady asserted that one of the president’s greatest defects was being extremely stubborn, since it seems that he is not the type of person who is satisfied with defeat and that was made clear after his repeated attempts to take over the position he currently holds. .