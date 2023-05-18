Did Petro trust the parties or did they trust him?

Gustavo Bolívar says that Gustavo Petro’s biggest mistake “is that from the start he trusted the traditional parties”, given the fact that they have not meekly approved the government’s legislative proposals.

The parties of La U, Liberal and Conservador at the time built narratives to support their decision to be government parties in that of President Gustavo Petro. All fragile and implausible, but none as shameful as that of the Conservative party.

Petro did not become president because of the progressive Petrismo, who have always been insufficient to ensure the arrival of their leader to the House of Nariño. This purpose, repeatedly failed, was achieved thanks to the most traditional politicians, who for various reasons come from being the biggest opponents and personal enemies of former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez.

At the head of the list is former liberal president Ernesto Samper Pizano, protagonist of the biggest and most shameful political scandal over the financing of his presidential campaign by the Cali cartel. He is followed by the former president, also a liberal, César Gaviria Trujillo, paradoxically, the head of neoliberalism and economic opening, which the then candidate and current president Petro wants to completely dismantle. Closing the list is former president Juan Manuel Santos Calderón, a liberal and, paradoxically, a pupil of Uribe Vélez, who claims to have built a peace that does not exist.

The anti-Uribismo, led by these three ex-presidents hand in hand with a wide list of squires -traditional politicians- some visible and others in the shadows, preferred to be closer to Gustavo Petro than to anyone else -no matter how good he was- to whom he felt the slightest Uribista aroma or flavor. This is how Gustavo Petro won the presidency.

That is why, for example, the liberals Cecilia López Montaño and José Antonio Ocampo, former ministers of Samper Pizano, were part of President Petro’s cabinet. For the same reason, Alfonso Prada, a member of the New Liberalism, then the Liberal party, then the Green party and more recently a pupil of Santos Calderón, was Petro’s interior minister and now joins the growing list of traditional politicians as ambassadors for Petro. : Prada will go to France, former Petro minister, the conservative Guillermo Reyes, will go to Switzerland and the former president of Congress, whose election was annulled by the Council of State for violating the law, is reportedly going as Petro’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Let us also remember, among many others, the traditional politician Armando Benedetti, former congressman of the La U party and the Liberal party, who serves as Petro’s ambassador in Venezuela; as well as the less visible but much more influential former mayor of Cúcuta José Fernando Bautista, former minister of Samper Pizano and brief ambassador to Venezuela and friend of Santos Calderón, who now serves as Petro’s ambassador to Portugal. Thus there are many other examples that show, apparently, the payment by President Petro of political favors for the electoral services provided.

Bolívar is wrong in his statement. Because President Petro’s mistake was not to trust the parties but to antidemocratically assume that these, led by politicians, would bend over backwards in front of the clumsy proposals for government legislative reforms, without thinking about the effects in the face of their voters who would most Sooner rather than later they charge politicians, traditional and non-traditional.

The other gross historical error of President Petro, who bypasses Bolívar, is to have given way to a government coalition, today broken for the same reason, to the best of political styles, without transparency and without the existence of a true programmatic agreement, but on the poor basis of ending Uribism and leaving the Democratic Center alone in opposition.

In just ten months of this government, the facts show that this clumsy and obtuse strategy and way of acting of the La U, Liberal and Conservative parties has been one of the most disastrous for the country in its entire life. republican. Those same parties are already beginning to try to correct, but the truth is very timidly because some members of them yearn more for the personal benefits of the bureaucracy than for the Colombians themselves.

Petro’s confidence in the parties and of these in Petro never existed, nor will it exist. And the confidence in the government and those parties on the part of the majority electorate is fractured and disbelieved today more than ever.

Change is yet to come, and it is not Petro and progressivism who represent it and will achieve it. Colombia longs for true politicians who govern with the capable, for everyone and far from the trifle of only thinking about their personal benefit.