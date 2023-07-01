Did the drug fentanyl arrive in Cali?

A successful operation by the Cali Metropolitan Police related to a capture and raid of a laboratory in the Nueva Floresta neighborhood, commune 12 of the capital of Valle, which stored and processed narcotic substances.

In addition, a subject was captured for storing narcotics, which, after being processed to reach a higher degree of toxicity, were distributed at home in the city at a high cost.

Among the substances seized as marijuana valued at eight million pesos, pink cocaine valued at five million pesos, ecstasy pills worth two million pesos, there were two vials of fentanyl, valued at $500,000 pesos.

This last substance worried and alerted the Cali authorities considerably, since it brings them closer to the dangerous reality in which fentanyl would be circulating in the streets of Cali.

Why is this drug so dangerous?

This substance is more addictive and dangerous than other drugs, causing the death of hundreds of people all over the planet.

It is so toxic that it has left up to 197 deaths a day in some countries where its consumption is abundant. Experts indicate that it is even stronger than heroin and morphine.

In fact, a health alert was declared in the United States after the viral video was released showing several people drugged with this substance and heroin on the streets of Kensington, Philadelphia.

When did you get to Cali?

According to the authorities, this would not be the first time that fentanyl has circulated in our city, since four years ago, the National Government launched an alarm after nine vials of the substance were seized from a person in Cali.

“It is the worst murderer on the streets and there is a traffic of it as if it were getting any other substance. Most of it comes from China and India and there is a very large black market,” warned toxicologist Jorge Quiñónez, from the Ministry of Health of Cali.

What is fentanyl?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is a synthetic opioid pain reliever 100 times stronger than morphine.

In fact, it is one of the most powerful that exists, which is why it can be found in some medications.

This substance is obtained from opium and was created for the first time in 1959 in order to help cancer patients with chronic pain.

The American institution explains that there are two types of fentanyl, the pharmaceutical one, “prescribed by doctors to treat intense pain, especially after an operation and in advanced stages of cancer”, and the illicitly manufactured one, which causes an effect similar to heroin, but leaves more serious consequences.

In general, in the illegal markets they tend to mix fentanyl with other drugs to sell it at a cheaper price, which makes it one of the most addictive and deadly drugs, among other things, because it is difficult to identify in the body after merging it.

What presentations does this illegal handle?

This substance is offered as a powder or a liquid. Powdered fentanyl is combined with drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine to form pills, while the liquid form is sold as a nasal spray, eye drop or applied to small candies.

Like other opioids, the so-called ‘zombie drug’ has an effect on the brain, especially in the areas that control pain and emotions, so that the user may experience lethargy, nausea, confusion, sedation, constipation, breathing problems and even loss of consciousness.

“After using opioids many times, the brain adapts to the drug and its sensitivity decreases, making it difficult to feel pleasure with anything other than the drug,” says the US National Institute on Drug Abuse. USA

Signs of an overdose

An overdose occurs when the drug causes serious side effects by reducing the amount of oxygen reaching the brain.

Signs of overdose: constricted pupils, loss of consciousness, weak breathing, gagging sounds, limp body, cold and clammy skin, spots on lips and fingernails.

Fentanyl symptoms

1. Pain relief

The main effect of fentanyl is pain relief. It binds to opioid receptors in the brain and spinal cord, which decreases the sensation of pain.

2. Euphoria and sedation

Fentanyl can produce a feeling of euphoria, relaxation, and sedation. This is due to its depressant effect on the central nervous system.

3. Respiratory depression

One of the most dangerous side effects of fentanyl is respiratory depression.

It can decrease the respiratory rate and depth of breathing, which can lead to shortness of breath and even respiratory failure if taken in high doses or without medical supervision.

4. Nausea and vomiting

Fentanyl can cause nausea and vomiting, especially at the start of treatment.

These side effects usually lessen with time or with medication to control nausea.

5. Constipation

Opioids, including fentanyl, can cause constipation due to their effect on opioid receptors in the gastrointestinal tract, which slows down bowel movement.

6. Tolerance and dependency

Long-term use of fentanyl can lead to the development of tolerance, which means that larger and larger doses are required to achieve the same pain-relieving effect.

Additionally, the misuse or uncontrolled use of fentanyl can lead to physical dependence and addiction.

Data

It is important to note that fentanyl should only be used under medical supervision and following proper directions.

Misuse of fentanyl, such as self-medication or combination with other central nervous system depressants, can have serious effects, including overdose and death.

