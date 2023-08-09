Did the ELN have a plan to kill prosecutor Francisco Barbosa?
The The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office denounced this Tuesday that the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN), which currently has a ceasefire with the Government in force, is training its members “to carry out an attack with snipers” against the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa .
“Three sources of information, one of them supplied by the military intelligence of the Armed Forces, another that came through the CTI (Technical Investigation Corps of the Prosecutor’s Office) and another supplied to an official of the Judicial Police (…) pointed out that a terrorist attack will be carried out against the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
According to the information, last July five high-ranking ELN commanders met in Venezuela, where “training was being carried out for members of that organized armed group to carry out an attack with snipers, under the coordination of alias ‘el Rolo’, ringleader of an urban front of the ELN”.
The Prosecutor’s Office assured that they are “investigating these facts, in order to corroborate the information, collect the necessary evidence and adopt the decisions that correspond by law”, but have not yet presented any evidence in this regard.
“Likewise, such sources indicate that people close to aliases ‘el Rolo’ present suspicious reports of transactions that exceed 3,000 million pesos (about 746,000 dollars or 680,000 euros), in flows of money that are similar to the attack against the School of General Santander Police, in January 2019,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.
This attack, which left 22 police cadets dead, including an Ecuadorian woman, and more than 60 injured, was the one that ended up breaking the negotiation with the ELN during the government of Iván Duque, four years in which the peace talks began. they bogged down and were not resumed until last November, after Gustavo Petro came to power.
Since then and to date, the Government and the ELN have had three rounds of negotiations, in which several partial agreements have been signed and also a bilateral ceasefire, the longest agreed with the guerrillas, which began on August 3. , with a duration of 180 days.