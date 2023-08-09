Did the ELN have a plan to kill prosecutor Francisco Barbosa?

The The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office denounced this Tuesday that the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN), which currently has a ceasefire with the Government in force, is training its members “to carry out an attack with snipers” against the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa .

“Three sources of information, one of them supplied by the military intelligence of the Armed Forces, another that came through the CTI (Technical Investigation Corps of the Prosecutor’s Office) and another supplied to an official of the Judicial Police (…) pointed out that a terrorist attack will be carried out against the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

According to the information, last July five high-ranking ELN commanders met in Venezuela, where “training was being carried out for members of that organized armed group to carry out an attack with snipers, under the coordination of alias ‘el Rolo’, ringleader of an urban front of the ELN”.