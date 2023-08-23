Did the real Count Dracula cry bloody tears? – DW – 08/23/2023

Just hearing the name Dracula makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. An undead slumbering in a coffin that sucks the blood from its victims’ necks at night. Creepy!

And this Count Dracula, according to one new study bled from the eyes. The perfect horror!

Cruel novel

The historical template for this vampire is Prince Vlad III, who ruled particularly cruelly around 550 years ago in what is now Romania.

The cruel ruler, nicknamed Drăculea, was also known as “Vlad the Impaler”Image: United Archives/IMAGO

As “Vlad the Impaler”, he is blamed for the deaths of more than 80,000 people. Many Ottoman prisoners, including children themselves, left Draculea impale (the son of the dragon) on stakes. Tales of his cruelty spread across the country and inspired Irish writer Bram Stoker to write the classic ‘Dracula’ in 1897.

To learn more about this historical vampire role model, researchers led by Maria Pittala from the University of Catania in Italy analyzed three handwritten letters from the prince that Vlad III. wrote to the rulers of the Romanian city of Sibiu in 1457 and 1475. Two of these letters had slumbered largely untouched in the municipal archives for more than 500 years.

Traces of protein on three letters

In total, the researchers found 575 different protein components of human origin. Because even when writing letters, skin flakes, sweat and sebum collect on the paper and even centuries later these proteins can be detected.

For this purpose, a special foil made of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is pressed onto the historical document, which binds proteins and peptides. The molecules isolated in this way are then assigned using mass spectrometry.

Of the 575 discovered peptides, 16 could ultimately be isolated, which may have been used by Count Vlad III. come. And of these 16 peptides, three again pointed to blood and tear fluid. In addition, the dread prince could have suffered from inflammation of the respiratory tract and skin.

How do bloody tears come about?

That Vlad III. probably shed bloody tears, could have been due to a rare disorder. “He probably suffered, at least in the last years of his life, from a condition called haemolacria. That means he could shed tears mixed with blood,” said Professor Vincenzo Cunsolo of the University of Catania.

These spectacular conclusions that the cruel Count Dracula is said to have shed bloody tears should of course be treated with caution. Even if the letters were stored locked away in archives for a long time, they have of course come into contact with many people over the centuries. “Although we cannot rule out that other people also touched these letters in the Middle Ages, it can be assumed that the most prominent proteins come from the person who wrote and signed these letters – Prince Vlad III,” says the study.

However, the evidence now obtained is consistent with historical reports that Vlad III. actually suffered from this disorder.

Vlad’s cruel mass impalement made the ruler known throughout EuropeImage: UIG/IMAGO

What is homolacria?

Blood in the tears (hemolacria) can very rarely be caused by infections and injuries. Bloody tears are also associated with a tumor in the area.

It is also known that this unusual phenomenon can occur in very rare cases in women during menstruation. In this history there are always isolated cases where blood in the tears was revered as a religious stigma, for example in the case of nuns or deeply religious women.

Even plague bacteria detected on documents

In addition to the spectacular tears of blood in the gruesome novel, the researchers were also able to detect traces of the very dangerous plague bacterium Yersinia pestis on the letters they analyzed.

“From 1347 to 1352, this bacterium caused the death of a good 25 million people in Europe and it took 150 years for the European population to recover from this catastrophe,” says the researchers led by Maria Pittala. “The south of Romania was a strategically important place because it served as a meeting place for soldiers, slaves and traders from all over Europe and the Orient”. Thus, with the wandering people, many pathogens circulated, which triggered catastrophic epidemics.

