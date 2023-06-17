Did they betray Ana del Castillo? The singer is sincere

A series of messages published by the singer Ana del Castillo in recent days on her Twitter account have given us something to talk about in the last few hours.so many wonder what happened to the “Sexy Vallenato Bomb”.

“Do you know why betrayal hurts? Cause it never comes from an enemy”, is one of the artist’s trills that generated various comments from her followers and Internet users on social networks.

Do you know why betrayal hurts????…Because it never comes from an enemy🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 — ANA DEL CASTILLO (@anadelcastilloj) June 17, 2023

Previously, the singer had written: “Life returns everything and multiplied, don’t forget”, which has made his followers reflect on loyalty and respect for the values ​​that have been lost in recent times.

Life returns everything and multiplied, don’t forget. — ANA DEL CASTILLO (@anadelcastilloj) June 12, 2023

However, Ana del Castillo has not yet made a specific statement to say who the trills are addressed to or if they are just loose thoughts.