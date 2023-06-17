Home » Did they betray Ana del Castillo? The singer is sincere
News

Did they betray Ana del Castillo? The singer is sincere

by admin
Did they betray Ana del Castillo? The singer is sincere

A series of messages published by the singer Ana del Castillo in recent days on her Twitter account have given us something to talk about in the last few hours.so many wonder what happened to the “Sexy Vallenato Bomb”.

Read also: Follower throws tickets to Churo Díaz in concert

Do you know why betrayal hurts? Cause it never comes from an enemy”, is one of the artist’s trills that generated various comments from her followers and Internet users on social networks.

Previously, the singer had written: “Life returns everything and multiplied, don’t forget”, which has made his followers reflect on loyalty and respect for the values ​​that have been lost in recent times.

However, Ana del Castillo has not yet made a specific statement to say who the trills are addressed to or if they are just loose thoughts.

See also  Challenges of Zlecaf and migration in Africa at the center of an ITUC-Africa meeting in Lomé - TOGOTOPNEWS

You may also like

Missing approval – complaints about operation: “Das Lilienberg”...

Ukraine claims it has recaptured 100 km² in...

Preventive closure of the Mondoñedo landfill due to...

Young people show how diverse the apprenticeship is

From the 6th to the 18th, heavy rain...

China shares 1.5TB of satellite image data with...

Kremlin links accreditation of Western media to “behaviour”

Anal toys: pleasurable or dangerous?

“1,000 days of the university library” – a...

Portugal thrash Bosnia 3-0 with Bruno Fernandes brace

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy