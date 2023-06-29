Did Wilson show up? circulate video of a dog with its characteristics

General Pedro Sánchez, Commander of the Special Forces of Operation Esperanza, recently reported that he believes it is unlikely to find Wilson, after launching an operation to search for him. When no results were obtained from it, the cancellation of the deployment of about 70 men in the jungle to locate the animal was confirmed.

The communication was given in the midst of the decoration that the presidency made for the people who participated in the appearance of the four children lost in the Guaviare jungle. Among those awarded was Wilson’s mother, a Belgian shepherd named Drugia, who received from President Gustavo Petro the medals for distinguished services and faith in the cause of the General Command of the Military Forces, a symbolic act that marked the event.

Faced with the sad news, thousands of citizens have spoken about it according to the disappearance given by the authorities of Wilson. However, optimism remains intact, so much so that people are still pending signs of the animal’s appearance, because in Huila, they detected a dog with features similar to that of the rescue dog.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

