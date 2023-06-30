Home » Did you feel it?: 5.2-magnitude tremor shook Meta
Did you feel it?: 5.2-magnitude tremor shook Meta

A new earthquake shook the country, this time it occurred in Meta, according to the Colombian Geological Service it had an intensity of 5.2 degrees of magnitude.

The epicenter of the telluric movement was in San Juan de Arama and did not go deeper than 30 kilometers.

According to the official body, the natural phenomenon was felt in 18 departments nationwide: Bogotá, Meta, Cundinamarca, Tolima, Quindío, Boyacá, Huila, Guaviare, Risaralda, Casanare, Valle del Cauca, Santander, Caquetá, Cauca, Antioquia, Caldas, Guainia and Vaupes.

Several citizens reported the tremor on social networks, even in some residential complexes evacuation protocols were started.

#SismosColombiaSGC Seismic Event – Bulletin Updated 1, 2023-06-29, 20:52 local time Magnitude 5.2, Superficial Depth (Less than 30 km), San Juan de Arama – Meta, Colombia Did you feel this earthquake? report it #Shaking pic.twitter.com/yXtqXtMeuS

– Colombian Geological Service (@sgcol) June 30, 2023

