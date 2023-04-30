Home » Didier Gracia will be the referee of the match Llaneros vs Real Cartagena
News

by admin
Luis Didier Gracia Benítez from Choco will direct the match between Llaneros and Real Cartagena, today April 30 at 6:40 in the afternoon at the Bello Horizonte – Rey Pelé stadium in Villavicencio, in a game valid for date 15 of the Betplay Dimayor 2023 Tournament For Gracia it will be his 19th game in professional soccer.

Gracia Benítez, 30, made her debut on January 23, 2021 in a match between Fortaleza and Valledupar for the Colombia Cup. He has a degree in physical education from the Technological University of Chocó, starting in 2017 in arbitration. He has 18 games led in professionalism. In 2023 he has already directed five games, four for the tournament and one for the cup.

This figure of Chocoan arbitration follows in the footsteps of well-known whistles who left their mark on our country, such as Gustavo Murillo, Fulton Vargas, Luis Carlos Ramos and Afro Hinestroza, among others.

He has coached Real Cartagena in three games: a draw against Huila 1-1 and a victory against Chicó 3-1 in 2022, and a victory against Valledupar in 2023. The three games were played at the Jaime Morón León.

