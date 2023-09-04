Didier Reynders begins a working visit this Monday in the DRC

The European Commissioner for Justice, the Belgian Didier Reynders, is on a working visit to the DRC from 4 to 8 September.

According to a press release from the European Union (EU) delegation in the DRC, he will discuss with Congolese authorities on cooperation between his institution and Kinshasa.

Didier Reynders’ diary includes an interview with the President of the Republic, Félix Tshisekedi.

The security situation will also be one of the important subjects of the exchanges between these two statesmen, adds this press release.

During his working visit, this senior European official will also address issues related to the ongoing electoral process.

Afterwards, he will travel to Lubumbashi where he plans to address the issue of social responsibility with business leaders in the mining and agro-industrial sector.

He will also meet representatives of civil society and local Congolese authorities.

