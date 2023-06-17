Home » Diebach | forest on fire
Diebach | forest on fire

It is extremely dangerous in Middle Franconia. The fire brigade near Diebach had to put out the first forest fire in the district of Neustadt/Aisch this year. According to information from the integrated rescue control center, a fire broke out in a forest area around half past one on Thursday afternoon. The weirs from Diebach, Langenfels, Baudenbach, Nesselbach and Neustadt/Aisch move out. When the first emergency services arrive, about 200 square meters of forest are already on fire. With a long stretch of hose and a shuttle service for the extinguishing water, they manage to extinguish the fire within an hour.
The fire brigade warns again. The forest fire level is currently 4 out of 5. Under no circumstances should you light a fire in the forest, throw away empty glass bottles or cigarette butts carelessly!

