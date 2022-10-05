Nicolò’s dad and mom don’t do the toxicological exam. In the investigation opened for manslaughter on the death of the two-year-old child from Codissago, both Diego Feltrin and Serena Doff had been summoned to a laboratory in Padua, but for that day “they were untraceable” and did not go there. Meanwhile, the coroner Antonello Cirnelli asked the deputy prosecutor Simone Marcon for an extension for the delivery of the results of the autopsy performed last August 3 at the San Martino hospital in Belluno.

The 90-day deadline would not have expired yet, but the specialist appointed by the judiciary anticipated the request and obtained an extra month of analysis: from early November to the same period in December.

It was Cirnelli himself who found a certain quantity of a substance in the child’s stomach that was to be compared with the hashish found and seized in the home of the Feltrin family, during a house search. The hypothesis on which the Prosecutor’s Office of Belluno is working is that on the morning of July 28 the little one swallowed some drug found at home and died of cardiac arrest from intoxication, in the emergency room of the Giovanni Paolo II hospital in Pieve di Cadore. This is why the seized finds were sent to the Padua laboratory: to be analyzed by Dr. Donata Favretto.

In the last few hours there has also been talk of heroin and cocaine, but Diego Feltrin’s defense lawyer (the only suspect), Massimiliano Xaiz, strongly denies this hypothesis: «We have always discussed hashish at the most. I have never heard of other substances and both my consultant Michele Cottin and I await the first acts. We still have nothing in hand and we are unable to add anything else ».

There are no measures against Feltrin, who is free to move as he sees fit and to make his own choices. There is no criminal record and the prosecutor has not asked the judge for preliminary investigations for any restrictions on him.

«And I don’t know that it is a crime to refuse to undergo the drug test», Xaiz adds, «as for the alleged unavailability of my client, I am the trusted defender and no one has looked for me: neither the carabinieri nor the Public Prosecutor’s Office. I remain available ».

The child died after doctors at Cadore hospital gave him Naloxone, a drug better known as Narcan, which is used to block the effects of opioids, particularly in case of breathing difficulties. All useless, unfortunately.

There are no health workers registered in the register of suspects, a sign that they worked to the best of their ability, doing what they could. The only position under investigation is that of Diego Feltrin.