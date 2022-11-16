Lorenzo Ardissone, a long-time manager and former general manager of ASL/To4, died in his sleep at his home in Agliè.

He turned 64 on 5 October. At the helm of the ASL / To4 he was appointed in 2015 and confirmed three years later. In the summer of 2020 he resigned after the conference of mayors of the ASL / To4 abstained en bloc on the budget which presented a redundancy of 24 million.

After leaving office, he returned to work at the Monza Polyclinic, where he had previously been.

A law graduate, with a postgraduate degree in managerial management from Bocconi, Lorenzo Ardissone had had his first job as an administrative collaborator in Cuorgnè, in the former Ussl 38. In Asl 9 he worked in the legal service and was responsible for the supervisory service. He was, until 2006, at the Valle d’Aosta health company where he was administrative director. In his career, excluding a two-year interlude (from 2007 to 2009) in which he changed sector with a position in Asa, he has always been involved in healthcare. He returned to Valle d’Aosta first as administrative director and then, from 2013, as general manager.

Animal lover, passionate about philosophy, in his country of origin, Agliè, where he has always lived, he had been deputy mayor in the nineties.