The driver of the van under investigation for road murder. The prosecutor could ask for archiving: she would not be at fault

ORMELLE. The Conegliano Carabinieri Company sent the documents relating to the fatal road accident in Ormelle to the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Treviso court. The crime report will be examined by the public prosecutor who will have to decide in the coming days, if there will be the extremes, whether to indict the 29-year-old driver of the van who collided with the 17-year-old from Tempio, Alessandro Feletto driving his motorcycle on Tuesday. . The crime hypothesis is that of road homicide.

It is a duty, on the part of the Prosecutor’s Office, to open the investigation on the driver who has been asked to appoint a defense lawyer. For the moment, from what emerges from the investigations formalized by the Arma military, the inattention on the part of the 17-year-old driver of Tempio remains almost certain.

The driver, originally from the Mottense area but living in the Treviso area, who came with the van from Oderzo in the direction of Ormelle, declared that she saw the Malaguti cross motorbike exit from the side and onto the Sp 49 at the last moment.

The magistrate will then have to decide for the indictment or whether to file, if the driving behavior by the young woman – as it appears – was free of negligence, inexperience or imprudence, all elements that represent the culpable nature of the crime. Meanwhile, the whole community of Tempio di Ormelle, where Alessandro Feletto lived with his family, is preparing to give their last farewell to the young student of the scientific high school “Antonio Scarpa” in Motta di Livenza.

On Thursday, the authorization arrived from the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the funeral which will be officiated tomorrow morning, Saturday 13th, at 10 am, in the ancient parish church of Tempio. Rosario tonight at 20 always in the church in Tempio.

To officiate the funeral will be Don Massimo Bazzichetto, parish administrator of Tempio. Meanwhile, we learn that the family has authorized the removal of the boy’s organs, an extreme gesture of altruism, which manifests the generous nature of the young man who was well-liked by everyone in the village. Donating Alexander’s organs will help other people to improve their health and living conditions. Alessandro leaves mother Egle, father Stefano, brothers Alberto and Andrea, grandmother Ines, relatives and many friends.