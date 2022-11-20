He collected and kept 1 million euros in compensation intended for the victim’s family members. This is what is attributed to Dino Trentin, the 62-year-old from Tezze sul Brenta, owner of the Centro Veneziane company in Castelfranco Veneto, sentenced by the Treviso court for thework accident cost the life, in March 2018, of his brother-in-law Roberto Romanò, a 54-year-old from Tezze sul Brenta.

Sentenced in criminal proceedings to 4 months’ imprisonment by judge Carlotta Brusegan, and already sentenced a month ago also in civil proceedings by judge Giulia Civiero, Trentin «has however long ago made disappear the entire amount of the compensation intended for his wife, children, parents and brothers of Roberto Romanò – for a total of 1.000.000 euros», say Giesse Risarcimenti who assists the family of Romanò. On 26 March 2019, Dino Trentin obtained from Cattolica Assicurazioni, with which he had signed a civil liability policy for his company, the payment, directly into the company current account, of the amount corresponding to the policy limit, equal to one million of Euro. He does so legitimately, as the insured and contractor of the policy, undersigned to cover accidents such as the one in which his brother-in-law Roberto lost his life, crushed under a large bag of stones.

Roberto Romano

The amount is paid by the insurance company, which provides for it by reporting the subdivision of the compensation due to each of Roberto Romanò’s family members and “specifying that the real amount of the compensation would have been even higher, i.e. higher than the ceiling subscribed”.

Just two days and the maxi-compensationinstead of being transferred to the legitimate recipients, is moved on the personal current account of Dino Trentin’s daughter, who is not part of the corporate structure. Shortly thereafter, on April 15, the sums are transferred through 6 checks and 4 wire transfers to different recipients, wiping up the entire compensation. Less than 10 days and the Centro Veneziane company is canceled from the register of companies, without even having been registered liquidation.

The findings at Trentin after the accident

On 25 July, the appeal for ascertaining the employer’s responsibility for the death of Roberto Romanò was filed before the Labor Section of the Court of Treviso. “A few days later, on August 7, Dino Trentin and his wife (accommodating partner of the Centro Veneziane company) also registered the most valuable properties in the name of their daughter and her partner”, continues Giesse’s note.

Meanwhile, Roberto Romanò’s family members, still immersed in the tragedy of the sudden loss of their loved one, do not get even a single euro of the compensation paid by the insurance company in their favour. Incredulous at the evolution of the situation, they turn to Giesse for damages. Through the legal trustees of the company, a complaint is filed with the Finance Guard of Treviso which, in a short time, manages to reconstruct the entire journey of the million euro, from the moment of crediting the company current account.

«Based on the documentation sent to Yellow flames directly from the credit institution that received the sum from the insurance company, it was possible to ascertain that, in the space of a few days, the entire million was sorted through checks or wire transfers and, in large part, to one of Dino’s lawyers Trentin, who receives a good 874,852 euros. 23,000 euros are paid into the account of the Centro Veneziane company, which will then be canceled a few days later; 80,502 euros are transferred back to Dino Trentin himself. Other minor amounts (6,100 euros, 9,832 euros and 5,982 euros) are finally donated in favor of other lawyers of Trentin and of a limited liability company», continues the note from Giesse.

The Guardia di Finanza immediately asks the judicial authorities to issue an exhibition order or a seizure decree. The seizure protection of Dino Trentin’s movable, immovable and credit assets will arrive in the context of the civil case, with seizures ordered on properties and third parties in the provinces of Treviso, Padua and Vicenza which, however, precisely because the insurance ceiling had in the meantime already been diverted elsewhere , however, has not yet allowed the large sum to be seized.

Last month, on October 15, at the conclusion of the same civil proceeding, Judge Giulia Civiero sentenced the employer Centro Veneziane and Dino Trentin to pay compensation of 1.3 million euros. «It is the first time in 30 years of activity in this sector that we have witnessed, very sadly, a situation of this kind – underline Claudio Dal Borgo and Beppino Battocchio of GiesseRisarcimento Damages – Despite the evidence of the facts and the procedural successes, to date family members have not yet been able to obtain a single euro of compensation: a real joke after the huge tragedy already suffered. It goes without saying that the fact that the victim’s relatives are involved has and is still causing Roberto’s family members, who suddenly lost their family column, to further drama, aggravating an already devastating situation. However, through our legal trustees we are promoting any further and possible action and we will continue to do so until Roberto’s family members have obtained full, dutiful justice”.