Diego Bautista, outgoing president of the Rural Development Agency

A few days before his resignation was accepted, Diego Bautista, president of the Rural Development Agency, on a visit to the region, gave an interview to EL PILÓN on one of the most relevant issues for La Guajira and Cesar: the districts. of irrigation of Ranchería and San Juan. He spoke in detail about the process that the Agency has developed in these nine months to materialize the reactivation of these strategic projects.

One of Bautista’s commitments when he took office was to start the process for the reactivation of state agricultural production projects with high chances of success that had been forgotten for years. One of them is the irrigation district of Ranchería in the south of La Guajira.

In dialogue with EL PILÓN, he recalls that Ranchería was inactive for two decades and that this is not the only case, he explains that the importance of irrigation districts is that they are state buildings in rural areas whose function is to collect and distribute water from a water source to a point of agricultural production and that there are irrigation and drainage districts that sometimes fulfill this double function, or sometimes only one of them.

In fact, Bautista affirms that the districts of Ranchería and San Juan contemplate an investment of $1.4 billion and in these months of management it has already begun its reactivation process through a phased execution route, benefiting the municipalities of Fonseca, Distraction , Barrancas and San Juan del Cesar.

“The objective of the districts is to provide the public service of Land Adequacy -says Bautista-, with special emphasis on the timely, efficient and effective use of water and soil to improve the productivity and competitiveness of agricultural production systems and meet requirements basics such as preparation of irrigation plans, actual distribution of water and supervision of the operation, something that La Guajira has been waiting for years”says Baptist.

The outgoing president of the ADR celebrated that the National Development Plan “Colombia world power of life” is already in execution, since in several of the 373 articles that make it up and in its five bases, especially in Food Security, the The government of President Gustavo Petro has new tools to speed up the operation and reactivation of projects such as Ranchería that speed up internal production; the reduction of extreme poverty and the modernization of agriculture, among others.

What is the current status of the Ranchería and San Juan irrigation districts?

They find their first phase built and in operation. The process consisted of the construction of the Ranchería river dam and the piped water pipes, from the dam to the areas of the mentioned districts, which have the connection valves for the potable water treatment plants planned for the nine municipalities to originally benefit: Fonseca, Barrancas, Distraction, San Juan del Cesar, Hatonuevo, Albania, Maicao, Manaure and Uribia, in La Guajira.

The projects are in the preparation process to enter the second phase, which consists of the development of the two irrigation districts and the connection of the missing aqueducts. As stated in the reactivation route, since 2018, the dam has been connected to the Metesusto Drinking Water Treatment Plant to supply water to the municipalities of Fonseca and Barrancas.

What is the value of this investment and what does it include?

It’s $1.4 billion. The value of the large-scale district of Ranchería revolves around $1.2 billion with which 14,566 hectares would benefit, in 1,164 properties in the municipalities of Fonseca, Distracción, Barrancas and San Juan, while the medium-scale district, in San Juan del Cesar would have an investment of $238,285 million in 3,015 net hectares in 224 properties.

Now, what we have done in this administration since the ADR is to initiate a first phase to benefit 5,745 net hectares that has an approximate cost of $560,837 million that would be invested in the purchase of strips of land and easements, the main pipeline network, the distribution network to each property in pipes, network accessories and special works, among others.

In these eight months of management, what have been the steps taken to reactivate these two projects?

We build on what has been built. For example, from the Land Adequacy area, the results of the update of the studies and technical designs of the districts prepared in alliance with Findeter and the existing results of the financial and legal structuring, prepared by the National Development Finance Company ( NDF).

With this information collected and in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Housing and the Drinking Water Company of La Guajira, a reactivation route was proposed for the continuation of the construction of phase II.

The Ranchería irrigation district is located in the south of La Guajira.

What does phase II of the Ranchería and San Juan project consist of?

What has been proposed is to carry out the execution in stages simultaneously, that is, productive water and drinking water, with a joint and articulated intervention. In this way, we will advance in a first stage of the irrigation districts and a second stage in the aqueducts.

We are going to benefit 5,745 hectares, in approximately 475 properties, where initiatives focused on productive lines of corn, rice, melon, paprika, cocoa, plantain and dual-purpose silvopastoral livestock will be developed.

Are you working with associations?

It seems important to me to mention that we set up a dialogue table with the Asoranchería and Asosanjuán User Associations to listen to the potential users of the districts, resolve all concerns about the projects, the investment recovery process and the signing of the commitment document for to be able to continue with the attainment of the resources of the National Budget and of the Territorial Entities.

You were talking about a reactivation route, what are the details of that strategy and when do you start the concrete actions?

The actions have already started. This reactivation route has a little more than ten strategic points that we have been fulfilling step by step. For example, the analysis of the existing information has already been carried out, the preparation of the continuation proposal, the constitution of the dialogue table and the completion of the updating of the studies and designs.

We need the review and adjustments of the studies and designs by the audit, the completion of the financial and legal structuring, the formation of the Institutional Project Coordinating Unit, the financing process for the first stage that includes the Nation and territorial entities for co-financing and the issuance of CONPES for approval of future terms for 3 years.

The ADR remains committed and the technical team has been doing everything possible to rigorously comply with the deadlines established in this reactivation route and to make this second stage a reality before the end of the Government.

How is the progress in the delivery of studies and detailed designs?

They finished less than a month ago and are in the final review of Auditoría and Findeter. A few days ago the final socialization with the users of Asosanjuán was carried out and in the coming months it will be carried out with Asoranchería.

What impact does the commissioning of these two projects have for the region?

A gigantic impact, but above all fair. Food supply for the area that suffers from hunger, malnutrition and drinking water where people suffer from thirst.

These districts will be the most modern in the country. Once completed, they will have the capacity to produce a total of 233,755 tons per year of products such as cocoa, banana, mango, melon, paprika, corn, rice, oil palm, milk, and meat with dual-purpose livestock, generating total income per year of $292,564. million and 4,935 formal jobs can be generated.

These irrigation districts are aligned with the country’s energy transformation policy, being the source of employment and the green economy that will gradually replace the coal economy that revolves around Cerrejón.

How will these Irrigation Districts benefit the communities?

This will not only benefit the communities with the guarantee of water for agricultural production, but also the municipalities in the south and center of La Guajira will have unlimited access to water resources thanks to the intervention carried out by the drinking water sector and basic sanitation with the Regional Aqueduct of the Ranchería Dam.

Whats Next?

The route is ready. The local authorities, peasants, communities and all regional leaders must summon the National Government and President Petro -who has a special interest in La Guajira- so that they give him the banner immediately. If this does not happen soon, another 20 years will pass before there is talk of Ranchería again, and this effort of these months and this great opportunity for La Guajira and the people of Cesar will have been lost.

For me it is extremely satisfying to leave this activation at this point, this is a land that I have frequented for years, I love its people very much, I have seen their suffering and I have marveled at their cultural and spiritual richness, and I trust that with their leadership assume a better trajectory for your people.

