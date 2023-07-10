Diego Cadena responded in his networks to his suspension

After last Wednesday, July 5, the lawyer Diego Cadena lost the guardianship with which he sought to revoke the disciplinary sanction that was imposed on him by the National Commission for Judicial Disciplinary For allegedly having offered bribes to the ex-paramilitary, Juan Monsalve to retract the accusations against former President Álvaro Uribe, the Valle del Cauca sent a message to his critics and detractors.

It was an Instagram post where he sarcastically referred to the guardianship he had lost without being able to lift the restrictions to exercise his career.

“Suspended but happy”, was the message in the description of the lawyer who is seen enjoying what Los Cabos would be in Mexico.

Of course the photograph did not go unnoticed not only by his followers but also by his detractors who did not hold back any opinion:

“This man should be in jail”, “He doesn’t seem happy, we must take advantage of the suspension. Well spent”, “What a hard life”, were some of the messages.

It should be noted that although the lawyer tried to solve the issue of lifting his suspension, it was rejected:

“From the analysis that the National Commission for Judicial Discipline gave to the case raised, it is not observed that the confided decision is far from the legal system or that it curtails the guarantees of a higher order that makes the intervention of the guardianship judge necessary,” explains the judicial document. .