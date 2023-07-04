Diego Daza announces title and release date of his new album

Little by little the vallenato singer Diego Daza has informed his followers about the release of his new album with accordion player Carlos Rueda. This Tuesday, the singer-songwriter announced the title and the date on which the record work will be available.

Through a video posted on their social networks, the artists revealed that ‘A to’ timbal’ will be available on digital platforms starting August 25, to then launch live on September 2 at Parque de la Valledupar legend.

“My people, our new album titled ‘A TO’ TIMBAL’ is out this August 25th, and on September 2nd we will see you at the live launch at Parque de la Leyenda in Valledupar, totally free. All in white. I love you Colombia”Diego Daza wrote on Instagram when posting a video in which two aliens appear listening to music at full volume.

The announcement moved the followers and lovers of vallenato folklore even more, who are already preparing to enjoy the new and good music of the young artists.

“The hit is coming ”, “With all boys”, “With God’s blessing” and “Let’s all go to the park”, These are some of the reactions on social networks.

