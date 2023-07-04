Home » Diego Daza announces title and release date of his new album
News

Diego Daza announces title and release date of his new album

by admin
Diego Daza announces title and release date of his new album

Little by little the vallenato singer Diego Daza has informed his followers about the release of his new album with accordion player Carlos Rueda. This Tuesday, the singer-songwriter announced the title and the date on which the record work will be available.

Also read: Name of the pass? This was the fall of Diego Daza in a concert

Through a video posted on their social networks, the artists revealed that ‘A to’ timbal’ will be available on digital platforms starting August 25, to then launch live on September 2 at Parque de la Valledupar legend.

My people, our new album titled ‘A TO’ TIMBAL’ is out this August 25th, and on September 2nd we will see you at the live launch at Parque de la Leyenda in Valledupar, totally free. All in white. I love you ColombiaDiego Daza wrote on Instagram when posting a video in which two aliens appear listening to music at full volume.

Do not stop reading: Diego Daza will launch his new album in the Parque de la Leyenda

The announcement moved the followers and lovers of vallenato folklore even more, who are already preparing to enjoy the new and good music of the young artists.

The hit is coming ”, “With all boys”, “With God’s blessing” and “Let’s all go to the park”, These are some of the reactions on social networks.

See also  Ukraine will get long-range guided missiles from the US

You may also like

Seized water system in a tourist village in...

At least 17 mayors in Ecuador need police...

The possible book is back, from Aramburu to...

Child dies after falling from the eighth floor...

Elections, a referendum against Petro?

Croatia, how to fight extreme fires / Croatia...

VAT is already paid on shows and movie...

10,565 users ran out of water in the...

An MBDA-led consortium selected for the French LARINAE...

A ray of hope for the agents and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy