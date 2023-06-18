Diego Daza will launch his new album at Parque de la Leyenda

The singer Diego Daza and his accordion player Carlos Rueda announced that the launch of their new record production will be next Saturday, September 2 in it Vallenat Legend Parka en Valledupar.

The long-awaited news was made official through a video that pans around the emblematic stage, considered ‘The Temple of Vallenato’, until reaching the stage where the artists confirm this great event.

(((((( SEPTEMBER 02 )))))) LIVE LAUNCH AT THE LEGEND PARK! –

SEPTEMBER 02 LIVE LAUNCH AT THE LEGEND PARK! Valledupar TOTALLY FREE

It should be remembered that, on his social networks, the artist asked where they wanted the release of his new album to go. Artists such as Silvestre Dangond, Ana del Castillo, Peter Manjarrés and Martín Elías have also presented their productions at Parque de la Leyenda.

Diego Daza and Carlos Rueda have already finished recording the album, so many are waiting to find out the title of this third production and the songs that make it up, assuring that it will have the same success as ‘Esto que dice’ and ‘De movie’.