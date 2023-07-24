DIEGO GOMEZ, THE PARAGUAYAN SOCCER PLAYER WHO FULFILLS HIS DREAMS IN MIAMI!! CONGRATULATIONS!! « CDE News

INTERNATIONAL (special envoy) Inter Miami announced the signing of soccer player Diego Gómez, from Libertad of Paraguay. The 20-year-old footballer became Lionel Messi’s new teammate after signing a contract that will link him to the United States team until 2026, with an option to extend for another year. The Paraguayan central midfielder joined the club as part of MLS’ Under-22 initiative.

“I am very happy to arrive at Inter Miami at an exciting time for the Club. I think we can compete and I will fight to help the club achieve its goals”, said Gómez, who will occupy an international position in the squad. “I am enthusiastic for wearing the colors of Inter Miami and playing in front of our fans,” he added.

For his part, Chris Henderson, CSO and sports director, highlighted: “Diego is a complete midfielder that we believe will contribute in all facets of the game. We believe in his ability and potential, and we feel he will be a good addition to our roster as we enter this next phase of growth for Inter Miami.”

Diego Gomez20 years old, arrives from the Club Freedom from Paraguay, where he developed as a player in the lower categories and has spent his entire professional career to date. he has added 51 meetings with the first team, registering six goals and four assists, helping the team win two titles of the First Division of Paraguay.

The player born in San Juan Bautista has also represented the Paraguayan national team in the lower categories and with the senior team. Gómez excelled for La Albirroja at the youth level, captaining the Under-20 team in the conquest of title in the South American Games 2022 and again being team captain in the 2023 U-20 South American Championship. With the senior team, the midfielder made his debut in September 2022 and has made four appearances, one of them as a starter. More recently he featured with the senior team in June 2023 in a friendly against Nicaragua.

Minutes before embarking on the flight that deposited him in Miami, Diego Gomez He told his feelings after receiving the call from Inter of the MLS. “I was surprised, but I’m preparing for it and I want to enjoy it. It is something inexplicable for me and the whole family. It is a dream come true to play with Messi and Busquets”, recognized the Paraguayan, who will have his first experience abroad. “It is something very beautiful for me, a new challenge to continue growing personally and sportingly. I’m very happy”.

For his part, the coach Gerard Martino expressed in dialogue with ESPN: “For those guys it’s a very good opportunityI mean him because he is a very youngster. and has to finish your training I think you will find a excellent place and colleagues to end”.

Meanwhile, the Club Freedom shared an emotional farewell message: “Thank you very much, Diego! You won the hearts of all the fans ‘gumarelos’ with the talent and determination that characterizes you. Today all the effort was worth it and we wish you to continue growing. Success in this new stage Freedom will always be your home!”

INCREDIBLE THE MONTHLY SALARY THAT THE MISIONER SOCCER PLAYER DIEGO GÓMEZ WILL RECEIVE

The recently transferred to Inter Miami, to be Leo Messi’s partner in the United States of America, will earn $200,000 dollars a month, which is equivalent to G. 1,440,000,000 (one thousand four hundred and forty million guaraníes).

But that’s not all, since with the signing of the contract, he secured an additional amount of G. 4,320,000,000 (four thousand three hundred and twenty million guaraníes) for his transfer.

An extraordinary rise in the football career of the native of the modest company Mburika Retã, San Juan Bautista, Misiones, Paraguay.

Good luck Diego!

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

