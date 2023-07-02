Diego Guauque lost a kidney in his fight against cancer

Renowned journalist Diego Guauque has become a true inspiration and role model for those facing the difficult battle against cancer.

For several months, Diego openly shared his fight against sarcoma on his social networks, undergoing surgeries and treatments to combat the disease.

Despite the unbearable pain, Guaque remained firm and through faith and family union, announced that he had finally overcome cancer.

After several days of the good news, in a recent interview with Semana, the journalist revealed that the sarcoma did not completely leave his body without leaving sequelae. The disease affected one of his kidneys.

It may interest you: “Pilots do not die, they just fly higher”

“The sarcoma was gone from my body, but not undefeated. He took a kidney that was very attached to the sarcoma and broke a piece of the vena cava. But I’m still alive, I live to tell about it and that’s what matters now, ”he said.

Despite this difficult experience, Diego Guauque emphasized that this battle against cancer left him with very positive lessons and led him to reconsider his priorities in life. He learned to value health and to refocus what really matters in his existence.

«I learned to reorder the priorities of life. When one is healthy, the highest priority is work, getting up early, staying up late, the scoop, because of my work as a journalist. If you don’t have lunch, you say to yourself ‘it doesn’t matter’. ‘I didn’t get enough sleep, it doesn’t matter, because I got the interview.’ And, of course, I dream of going back to work, but it will no longer be the highest priority. Now it will be to be in good health,” he added.