Julian Andres Santa

Athletes not only make us happy with their good results, but also give us great lessons, such as that no obstacle or difficulty is superior to their dreams and life purposes. And one of these outstanding examples is that of the Paralympic athlete Diego Ladino Cruz, who has never given importance to his cognitive disability and, together with his best friend, the bicycle, pedals to continue improving day by day.

Prepare the Paranationals

The man from Pereira continues to prepare for his great challenge at the end of the year. “The Paranational Games are very close, I am very prepared to give it my all.” Regarding the unconditional support of his family, he expressed: “They have motivated me to be here and also to be energetic in this sport.”

always been a fighter

In an interview given by the athlete to this publishing house, on June 8, 2022, Diego told how he got his first bicycle. “I bought it by working, digging land at my aunt’s and later with the means of support and training a lot, they helped me in the league, that’s when they sponsored me, also in Kamikaze and they donated me a bicycle.”

Since the age of 15 in paracycling

“I have been in this sport for five years. First I started on a normal bike like this and then I went on to compete in Fides, then I started here the nationals and qualifiers and the teacher supported me”, added.

They hold a raffle to improve the bicycle

white cross, Diego Ladino’s mother and his unconditional company, explained the raffle that they are doing with a more than special purpose. “I want to invite you to see if you can help us in the raffle that we are doing for a bonus for a road bike, since these Paranationals have a road and a track and he is training very hard for that. We are waiting for the support of the people so that we can achieve it with this”.

OPurpose: carbon bike

“The bonus is worth 20 thousand pesos and the prize is one million pesos for motivation for those who support this athlete. Play on April 14th night and win more than all the support given to this deserving athlete. You can contact us at number 3117341227”.

Committed to contributing to the bicycle

Luis Eduardo Duque, Secretary of Sports of Risaralda, spoke of the commitment they have with Diego Ladino. “For a few months we have spoken with the mother, where she tells us the support that the league and the Departmental Secretariat have given her but that she needs a bicycle with a better level for Diego and thanks to the support of the Governor, of all the leaders and of the league, we are going to give you a resource to complement the possibility of giving you this carbon bike. Diego knows it and we will do it through the league”.

Opine Blanca Cruz. Diego Ladino’s mother

“We are always supporting him, he started in Fides, then the nationals and here we are in the process. I feel very proud, his processes have been slow but they have gone well”.

Review Evelio Cely. Cycling League Coach

“He initially participated in Fides, since last year he was classified and with all the evaluations, they realized that indeed he could be paracycling in the C20 category and that is where he has been doing it. From there we began to work more organized and we are in this process towards the National Games ”.