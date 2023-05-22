Diego Ladino received the bicycle he had been waiting for so long

Julian Andres Santa

He did it! Risaraldense para-athlete Diego Ladino will no longer have to worry about selling raffles together with the great support of his mother, Blanca Cruz, to raise funds to buy a new bicycle. The Risaraldense Cycling League, with the support of the Departmental Sports Secretariat, fulfilled the desire of this athlete who has been in paracycling for more than five years, giving the new sports equipment to who has delivered the best results to his beloved Risaralda.

Her smile says it all!

With great joy, Diego Ladino gave thanks upon receiving his new practice and competition partner. “Thank you very much to the Secretary of Sport for the bicycle that they have given me so that I can be in these conditions to go to all these events that I have. I came with a very heavy bicycle and it was not in regulation for the condition to be able to go to the National Games, so that was where there was this material to be able to go”.

Proud of his sporting process

Diego has characterized himself as a fighter, putting aside his cognitive disability and showing that limitations are less when you really have passion and love. In an interview given to this publishing house, on June 8, 2022, he told how he got his first bike. “I bought it working, digging land at my aunt’s and then with the means of support and training a lot, they helped me in the league, that’s when they sponsored me, also in Kamikaze and they donated me a bicycle.”

Now Diego Ladino has a bicycle with all the conditions to be able to be in the Paranational Games at the end of the year in the Eje Cafetero. “A happiness and also a pride to represent Risaralda and also this pride of being able to represent the department in cognitive disability”, pointed out the athlete.

Uand exemplary mother

There is no doubt that white cross She is an exemplary mother and that engine that has always been with her son Diego. “Very proud because this was an initiative that arose from the family, where we gave great support by selling bonds and connecting with many people and by the way we thank the people of Quinchía, Dosquebradas, Pereira, they all joined in this cause and without the contribution of the Risaraldense Cycling League, we would not have been able to have this support for my son either, this bicycle is more competitive so that he can have good results”.

Sor message to the community

“We have made a beautiful process with Diego, showing that disability is not a limitation, but an opportunity. I am very proud of what I have done with my son, we know of the limitations that there are for them in sports and education, but it is up to us as families to support them and move them forward ”, adds Blanca Cruz, Diego Ladino’s mother.

“More than deserved”

This was said by Luis Eduardo Duque, Secretary of Sports of the Department, after delivering the bike. “Diego Ladino is an athlete who makes us proud of the Paracycling Cycling League and who accompanied by that beautiful mother, we are delivering a bicycle from the Risaralda Governorate that is committed to sport and parasports and we deliver one more bicycle than deserved. He is a para-athlete who has left us very high and who is going at this moment for pre-games and for the National and Paranational Games ”.