Diego Martínez is the new coach of Boca Juniors

The ‘Seleção’ had a fateful campaign in 2023 and Santos was relegated for the first time in its history. What would Pelé, who died a year ago, think of the bad times of the two teams where he created his legend?

“Our ‘king’ would be very worried,” responds Edinho, one of his seven children, in an interview with AFP on the occasion of the first anniversary of the death, on December 29, of what many consider the best footballer of all time. .

But this crisis “did not happen overnight, these are important, complex problems,” adds the former ‘Peixe’ goalkeeper (1991, 1994-1998), who has become a coach.

Pelé died at the age of 82 in Sao Paulo, due to colon cancer. Until the end, he was aware of the two teams that he immortalized and that he defended for most of his 21-year career (1956-1977).

“It seems like yesterday when our king left us,” says his son, 53 years old, the most visible voice of Edson Arantes do Nascimento’s family.

With the ‘green and yellow’ jersey of Brazil, Pelé was the only footballer to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970) and with the white or black jersey of Santos he won most of his trophies, including six leagues, two Copa Libertadores and two Intercontinental Cups. .

With more than a thousand goals (1,283), according to his accounts, he made Brazilian football famous and forever changed the meaning of the number 10.

Downward level

But 2023 would have been a hard blow: for the first time in its 111 years, Santos signed its relegation in the last league match at the Vila Belmiro stadium, where ‘O Rei’ was watched and farewelled by more than 230,000 people in this port city of the state of Sao Paulo.

«Unfortunately it was not a surprise. “Whoever accompanies the club’s day-to-day life could anticipate a difficult scenario that ended up materializing,” says Edinho, referring to years of financial, sporting and institutional crises.

After the debacle, the club plans to ban the use of the ’10’ while it is in Serie B.

The ‘Canarinha’, for its part, is also in trouble on and off the field.

The five-time world champions face a bid for the presidency of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), there are doubts on their technical bench and, after an unprecedented streak of bad results, they are sixth among ten teams in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup .

“We are experiencing a decline (…) We still have great players, but before we had more high-level athletes than we have today,” says Edinho, who until February coached Londrina (Paraná, south) in the second division.

“There is no doubt that this year, if (Pelé) had been here, he would have been very sad,” he summarizes.

King Pelé Day

Throughout the year, Pelé, whose figure in Brazil arouses fewer signs of passion than that of Diego Maradona, who died in 2020, in Argentina, nevertheless received a flood of tributes.

It is or will be the name of stadiums in Cape Verde, Colombia or Guinea-Bissau, as well as a word synonymous with “exceptional, incomparable, unique” in a popular Portuguese language dictionary.

The Brazilian Congress also seeks to make November 19 the “Day of King Pelé”, due to the fact that on that date in 1969 he scored his thousandth goal, and the prize awarded by the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) to the best athletes of the year. It is now called the “King Pelé Trophy”.

In the city of Santos, the mausoleum where his remains rest was opened to the public in May, which has since been visited by more than six thousand people, according to administrators told AFP.

For the first anniversary of his death, on Friday, the events will be discreet.

The six living children of ‘O Rei’ will hold an “intimate” virtual meeting, because some live in the United States. In front of the Pelé Museum, in Santos, a mass is planned in his honor.

“He took the name of the country to all corners of the world through football, and that is a source of great pride for us,” says Edinho. “He was outstanding, a benchmark of excellence (…) We miss him very much.”

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

