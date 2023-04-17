Diego Molano: “I never gave the order to pay the reward”

The reappearance of Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, alias “Iván Mordisco”top leader of the Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissidence of the FARC this Sunday, April 16 in rural area of ​​the department of Caquetá in the middle of an act in which this group seeks to announce its willingness to negotiate peace with the Government generated many reactions and again evoked some issues from the past.

The dissident chief had not appeared publicly for months after last year the government of the then Colombian president, Iván Duque, where Diego Molano held the position of Minister of Defensecelebrated that he had supposedly been discharged in a military operation in July, information that was denied by the EMC, which assured that its leader was alive.

Also read: FARC dissidence invites the ELN to “put an end” to the conflict between these groups

Besides: Alias ​​”Iván Mordisco” reappears for peace act

Precisely around this operation several questions arose that were made to the former minister at the time because in an interview for W radio, Molano had mentioned that in that action they had managed to dismantle that organization in which ten people fell, including ‘ Iván Mordisco’.

Statements by Diego Molano on ‘Iván Mordisco’

“Intelligence reported that he fell into the operation (…) later it was reported that a reward was going to be paid, but it was never delivered,” were Molano’s words in that interview.

This issue was removed again this Sunday, which is why the current candidate for mayor of Bogotá decided to speak out with a statement to clarify to public opinion that he had not paid any reward for the leader of the EMCs.

Was the bounty paid for the death of ‘Iván Mordisco’?

“Intelligence reported that Mordisco fell, the operation was carried out and it is clear that it was never paid and I did not give the order to pay the reward because the body was not found”explained Molano, likewise revealed that what was mentioned to the country on June 10, 2020 was based on the information provided by intelligence where ‘Mordisco’ was supposedly:

“In this letter it is clear that the 3,000 million pesos were never paid. The Police did not do it either, ”clarified the former minister.

You may like: Fourth chapter of Hostile Zone: Surviving with coins