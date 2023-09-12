Diego Oviedo will pay $50,000 for civil liability to a young man whom he brutally attacked during a soccer match – Diario La Página

The Court of First Instance of La Libertad decreed this Monday in a preliminary hearing, a conciliation agreement and the delivery of $50 thousand in civil liability, which Diego Oviedo must pay to his victim, another young man whom he savagely attacked in a match. soccer match at the Tuscania residential complex, in the municipality of Zaragoza, on February 17.

Diego Marcelo Oviedo Ávalos will also have to undergo a probationary period of 2 years for the crime of Serious Injuries and, during this period, he will have to comply with behavioral measures such as not changing his address, not approaching the victim, and going to psychological therapy. anger control, and maintaining a work activity.

Oviedo was captured on February 20 by the PNC accused of the crime of attempted homicide. On February 18, Francella M., girlfriend of the victim, Christian Medrano, had denounced him on Twitter for hitting her boyfriend, causing fractures to her hand and skull during a soccer game.

“The viciousness with which the victim’s injuries were caused gave the Attorney General’s Office no room for doubt in attributing this classification to the events (attempted homicide). Until this moment we continue to maintain that they tried to kill the victim in that soccer game,” Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said at the time.

