Diego Pescador is crowned champion of the Vuelta a Antioquia 2023

The cyclist Diego Pescador, only 18 years old, became champion of the Vuelta a Antioquia 2023, just in the 50th anniversary of the traditional race. The young cyclist who belongs to the GW Shimano Sidermec team, demonstrated an outstanding performance throughout the competition, thus securing the first great victory in his professional career.

The last stage of the Vuelta a Antioquia, which took place in Caicedo, presented a challenging route with almost 29 kilometers uphill for the last first-category mountain prize. In this demanding scenario, the young rider from Quimbaya, Quindío, managed to leave behind riders like Sebastián Castaño and Alexander Gil, who occupied second and third place, respectively.

The Quindío cyclist crossed the finish line with his arms raised, 27 seconds behind Óscar Fernández, winner of the fifth stage. However, he managed to take an advantage of 41 seconds in the general classification, for which he was crowned champion of the competition.

It should be noted that Pescador is one of the cyclists with the most projection in the country and comes from racing in Italy and winning the sub-23 classification of the Tour of Colombia.

