Diego Ramos demands investigation for threats to police officers

The mayor of Dosquebradas, Diego Ramos, asked the Pereira Metropolitan Police to carry out the corresponding investigations regarding possible threats directed at uniformed officers by members of criminal gangs dedicated to micro-trafficking. According to information received, these gangs are offering up to two million pesos for the lives of the agents.

Regarding this issue, Mayor Ramos declared: “We are asking Colonel Alexandra Díaz Gómez, commander of the Pereira Metropolitan Police, to carry out the corresponding investigations, because if there was a demonstration by a uniformed officer, a complaint must be made immediately and thus there would be evidence to initiate the investigation and follow-up of that uniformed”.

In addition, the president highlighted that, during a meeting on human rights, the issue of early warning and threats was addressed.

As the president explained: “HThere was a meeting on human rights that was held with the Police and talking about the issue of early warning that we are following up on, which is 01 of 2023 and specifically the issue of threats, one of the human rights police officers asked what could happen If due to their activity they will end up being threatened? The answer given by Dr. Zapata himself is to follow the route and to immediately report this situation to the Prosecutor’s Office and the other authorities that follow up on these complaints when this occurs, but at no time was it mentioned that the groups dedicated to selling narcotics in the municipality were threatening or giving figures to assassinate a policeman within our municipality; This is not true and we are asking the doctor to send us the minutes of the people who were at the meeting and also of the policemen who say they are threatened or who told them they had a price.”.

For her part, the commander of the Pereira Metropolitan Police, Alexandra Díaz Gómez, sent a message of tranquility to the community: «I want to send a message of tranquility to all the citizens of the municipalities of Pereira, Dosquebradas and La Virginia. We are working against crime. At this moment, I totally deny that due to these activities that are typical of our missionality, we are threatened by structures”.

Likewise, the commander invited citizens to trust the National Police, so that they are aware of the activities that are being carried out against any organization or structure in the metropolitan area.