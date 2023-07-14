Dietenhofen | Truck in full fire

Residents near Dietenhofen could observe a cloud of black smoke in the afternoon. The reason: a truck fire between Dietenhofen and Warzfelden. The truck caught fire there – the fire was then quickly under control – but the fire brigade had to move out to the truck again shortly after five to extinguish the fire because it then started smoking again, the control center in Ansbach told us. However, the mission has now ended. Around 40 emergency services were on site – from the volunteer fire brigades Dietenhofen, Kleinhaslach and Bruckberg.

