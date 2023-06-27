Online message – Tuesday 27/06/2023

sales tax | Different relief effects of the sales tax reduction on gas deliveries (hib)

The federal government has commented on the various relief effects of the sales tax reduction on gas deliveries for consumers (response from the federal government of June 20, 2023,

BT pressure. 20/7305to a small request from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group (Bundestag printed paper 20/7108)).

background: Since October 2022, a reduced sales tax has been in force in Germany for the consumption of natural gas and biogas as well as heat via the heating network. This measure was decided as part of the federal government’s economic stimulus package in order to cushion the financial impact of rising energy prices (law to temporarily lower the sales tax rate on gas deliveries via the natural gas network,

BT pressure. 20/3530).

It is questionable how the sales tax reduction will specifically affect consumers’ gas and heat bills. With his letter from On October 25, 2022 (see our online message of October 25, 2022), the BMF created leeway in the type of billing period. For the end consumer, the period of the sales tax reduction therefore depends on the billing model that the gas supplier chooses (“reference date rule”, “time slice model”, “hybrid model”). In the case of the meter reading key date of December 31, for example, providers have the choice of subjecting a period of 30 months (October 2021 to March 2024) or 36 months (January 2021 to December 2023) to the reduced tax rate. As a result, some consumers will benefit longer and more from the tax cut than others.

The Federal Government continues to explain this, among other things:

According to the administrative regulations in paragraph 12 of the BMF letter of 25.10.2022 for a temporary reduction in the sales tax rate for deliveries of gas via the natural gas network and heat via a heating network in the period from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2024, the deliveries of gas or heat by utility companies to customers are billed according to meter reading periods (e.g. quarterly or annually). . If the meter reading periods end after September 30, 2022 and before April 1, 2024, the deliveries for the entire meter reading period must be subject to the sales tax rate of 7 percent applicable from October 1, 2022. If meter reading periods end after March 31, 2024, the deliveries for the entire meter reading period must be subject to the sales tax rate of 19 percent (Stichtagsmodell).

However, some suppliers also calculate with shortened billing periods as of September 30, 2022. According to the BMF letter v. October 25, 2022, in this case for VAT purposes, to make these separate billings for customers in such a way that the results of the meter reading periods, which normally end after September 30, 2022 and/or before April 1, 2024, in relation to the days before and be divided from 1.10.2022 (time slice model). The time slice model is a simplification rule. All BMF letters on tax rate changes from 1968 contained comparable regulations.

Only the time slice model makes it possible to implement the will of the legislator in a targeted manner and to relieve consumers for 18 months. If the key date model were to be used purely, the reduced sales tax rate would only be applicable for either 12 or 24 months, depending on the end of the billing period. On the other hand, an 18-month benefit period would not be achievable with the reference date model with an annual billing period.

In addition, the time slice model makes it easier for suppliers to bill customers. Because in the case of price changes, according to § 12 paragraph 2 of the Basic Gas Supply Ordinance (GasGVV), the consumption relevant for the new prices must be calculated pro rata temporis. The same applies according to § 12 paragraph 2 sentence 2 GasGVV in the event of a change in the sales tax rate. Against the background of this legal regulation, the suppliers have regularly implemented the time slice model in their IT systems. On the other hand, billing according to the reference date model is probably not possible for at least some suppliers on the IT side.

The quoted BMF letter is an administrative instruction that binds the tax authorities, but not the taxpayers or the courts. BMF letters do not represent any legal regulations. Accordingly, the BMF letter does not regulate any civil law issues. It is therefore up to the contracting parties to check whether civil law regulations indicate a specific accounting method.

Those:

BT pressure. 20/7305 v. 20.6.2023 (he)

Source(s):

NWB RAAAJ-42781

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

