Differentiated salaries between North and South, the proposal of a teacher: “Better a tax relief linked to rents”

The words of the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, on teachers’ salaries have triggered a heated debate.

The motivation behind this proposal is linked to the economic differences between the Northern and Southern regions of Italy and to the attempt to solve the problem of the teacher shortage in the North. However, the potential risk is that such a measure could accentuate the existing inequality between the two parts of Italy.

The mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, highlights a legitimate concern: this differentiation could push even more people to move to the North to benefit from higher salaries, aggravating the situation in the South.

The professor of Economics, Paola Parravicini, on the other hand, proposes an alternative solution, through Open: a tax relief based on the difference in rents between the cities of the North and the South. This could balance the cost of living, without necessarily directly altering the salary of teachers.

However, the problem is not just related to salaries. Parravicini points out that there are fundamental issues regarding teacher training and qualification that need to be addressed. Over the years, teacher shortages have led to emergency solutions, with unqualified people being called upon to teach. This has led to a “deprofessionalisation” of teaching, especially after the 2008 crisis.

