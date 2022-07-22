Listen to the audio version of the article

The ten-year BTp yield also rose yesterday as early as 3.6% and the 241 points that separate it from German bonds indicate that the reaction of the markets to the fall of the Draghi government is there. But more than the increase in interest spending, partly already incorporated in public finance programs for the share due to the change in the horizon of monetary policy, the unknowns produced by the political short circuit of recent days focus on the space for the next moves of economic policy. Political spaces in the case of the Aid-bis decree, which is financed by the rush of revenues recorded in the first six months of the year thanks to the good performance of the economy; and political, technical and financial spaces for the autumn interventions and the year-end maneuver, decidedly less boundless than appears from the avalanche of promises already started. But let’s go in order.

On interest, the April Def already calculated in nominal terms an additional 30 billion in three years (10.65 billion in 2022) compared to the forecasts of the Nadef 2021, written at the end of the era of zero rates. Of course, in April the ten-year BTP was just over 2%, and the public finance program forecast a rise in yields produced “by the announcements and monetary policy decisions of the ECB in response to inflationary pressures” (page 79 of the Document) and certainly not from the surge in political risk due to the flight of almost all the majority parties from support for the government led by the former president of the ECB.

Securities with a longer average life

However, the work of the Treasury in recent years has raised as solid a barrier as possible against the interest rate risk, made above all by lengthening the average life of the securities. With the aim of making the effect of fever on the markets as diluted as possible over time. With 100 additional points of return for four years on the entire maturity curve, the Treasury technicians calculated, spending grows by 0.13% of GDP in the first year (just under two and a half billion) and then rises to about 11.5 billion per year (0.53% of GDP) from the fourth year. Important figures, probably underestimated given that the points more than in April are already 150, which however develop over a time horizon generally off the radar of a large part of Italian politics.

The prospects for autumn: strong risk of a frost

The most immediate problems are instead produced by the calendar of the crisis, which rained at the height of an economic recovery that will be measured next Friday by Istat’s preliminary estimate for the second quarter but will then have to face the strong risk of freezing in the autumn. This dynamic allows the construction of the new Aid decree, expected between the end of next week and the beginning of the next one in a format that will probably be relieved of political problems rather than financial ones. But it drastically complicates the life of the maneuver at the end of the year, which despite the seething promises already started yesterday will have to deal with more orders of constraints.

Growth estimates for 2023 are down sharply

The first is mathematician. The government had estimated growth of 2.4% for next year, while the EU commission indicates 0.9% (and yesterday Oxford Economics released a forecast of around 1%); one and a half points less growth means 8 decimals of more deficit. In this context, the Draghi government will have to build in mid-September an update note to the Def which will limit itself to updating the accounts to current legislation, to be left to the successors who will come out of the polls. The new government will need an extension with respect to the ordinary deadlines (October 15) to send its budget program to Brussels, to be negotiated in a few weeks in a context of a slowing economy. All in a context dominated by the rich range of conditionalities that link the activation of the “anti-spread shield” described yesterday by the ECB to the absence of macroeconomic imbalances, compliance with the budget criteria indicated in Brussels, debt sustainability and adoption of policies in line with Country-specific Recommendations.