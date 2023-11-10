“Difficult times”: The city of Linz’s debts rise to 983 million euros

Increased interest rates, inflation, financial equalization that is unpleasant for communities, geopolitical crises and wars: These points were mentioned at today’s budget presentation when the difficult starting point for the creation of the new double budget was outlined. It is not a balanced budget: the forecast expenses are higher than the income. In 2024, income will amount to 869 million euros and expenses will be 928 million euros. In 2025 there will be 897.8 million euros in income compared to 955.8 million euros in expenses.

New loans have to be taken out, which increases the city’s debts. At the last budget presentation in 2021, the mountain of debt was 746 million euros, and by 2025 this is expected to grow to around 983 million euros. In order to maintain the quality of life and location, it is essential to invest, said Mayor Klaus Luger (SP), and the city will do this with around 164 million euros “despite the difficult conditions”.

Focus on social issues, mobility and climate protection

The focus will be on social agendas, (soft) mobility, infrastructure and climate protection, said Vice Mayor Tina Blöchl (also SP), who is responsible for finances: “With this budget, the city of Linz remains true to its claim to be an urban, economically strong and climate-conscious state capital.”

Three million euros are earmarked for the greening of the Urfahran fairgrounds, and the final payment for Lentos and music theater (2.8 million euros) is also planned for 2024. However, the costs for the new trolleybus lines and the regional light rail are not budgeted. You can’t budget anything for which there are no financing agreements and resolutions yet, says Luger.

This year he again sharply criticized the payments that the city of Linz has to make to the state; these are continuing to rise. The net transfer burden in 2024 will be around 102 million euros, and in 2025 it will be even more at 111 million euros.

Reactions of the political groups

City councilor Eva Schobesberger (Greens) does not want to comment on the estimate – citing the fact that she has not yet received the budget documents. City councilor Michael Raml (FP) is also “surprised” that the overall overview was presented publicly before the city government parties were informed. In his areas – health and safety – they have agreed that they can work “properly”. Of course, more would always be possible. Raml announces that the budget will be looked at closely. It is clear that you cannot make “jumps in the air”; the city’s scope for action is extremely limited. “We have our backs against the wall financially.”

Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart (VP) emphasizes that we are aware of the difficult situation: “It is all the more important that the city of Linz invests in the future, i.e. in education, right now. It is just as important that the public sector specifically… Linz’s economy is supported, and investments are necessary right now, even though times are challenging.”

Georg Redlhammer (Neos) also points out that the parliamentary groups have not yet received any documents and that the estimate will be looked at closely when it is available. “We Neos welcome the fact that there should apparently be a budget focus on mobility. This sum of 60 million must also flow specifically into sustainable and sensible infrastructure concepts,” says Redlhammer. He also criticizes the payments to the state, the city of Linz is its ” milking cow”.

Author

Julia Popovsky

Editor Linzer Nachrichten

Julia Popovsky

