Difficult to get a job, helpless to go home to gnaw on the old, and the tide of “full-time children” has emerged in China | Anxiety

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, June 14, 2023]Recently, unbearable unemployment, introversion, and going home to be “full-time children” has become a hot topic on Chinese social media. Although the reasons that directly prompt people to go home to “chew the old” are different, the ups and downs they feel in the role of “full-time sons and daughters” are the same.

Recently, there has been news circulating in mainland Chinese online communities that a man in his forties has resigned and returned home to become a “full-time son”. It is said that this 40-year-old middle-aged man originally worked in Shanghai with a monthly salary of 20,000 yuan (RMB, the same below). After he resigned and went home to take care of his parents, he received a monthly salary of 5,500 yuan from his parents. Seeing the pressure on my son is too great, I support him to return to the family to take care of his elderly parents, and at the same time, he can stay away from the intense involution in the workplace.

On social platforms, many netizens have also posted posts announcing that they have become “full-time sons and daughters”. This topic quickly fermented in the online community, sparking heated discussions.

When some netizens heard that being a “full-time child” can be “zero introspection”, they left a message expressing envy; some posted a post lamenting that they did not have such rich parents who could take care of them “full-time”; but some netizens said they could not accept such a situation Life, bluntly speaking, is nothing more than “gnawing the old” beautified with family affection. Although it has been replaced with a warmer “new vest”, the helplessness and sadness in it may not be understood by those who are not personally on the scene.

The discussion about “full-time children” has attracted the attention of the media. Some media interviewed some young people who have returned home to become “full-time children” and found that they are different from those who are lazy, unwilling to struggle, and unwilling to take responsibility in the past. The “chewing old people” who stay at home are different.

According to comprehensive land media reports, among the special group of “full-time children”, there are many highly educated and capable people. Most of them have no choice but to choose the In order to act as a “full-time son and daughter” as a roundabout tactic, he found an opportunity to breathe and adjust his life.

The public account “Sanlian Life Laboratory” once published an article stating that after an in-depth understanding of some real “full-time children”, they found that “lying flat” is just an appearance, and “anxiety” is their normal state.

The article describes the experience and mental journey of several representative young people who became “full-time children”.

Zhao Ji has been a “full-time son” for two years after graduating from university. When he graduated, he originally planned to go abroad, but at the time of the global pandemic of the new crown epidemic, his parents were worried about his safety and refused to let him leave home to go abroad. Zhao Ji had no choice but to stay at home. Later, he failed the postgraduate entrance examination and suffered repeated setbacks in his job hunting. After being hit hard, Zhao Ji decided that “it is better to be completely relaxed than internal friction”, and simply stay at home and be a full-time son. When he told his parents about this idea, he did not expect to get their understanding and support.

Zhao Ji told the reporter who interviewed him, “My dad said that I am a long-term stock he holds. If I can’t find the target right now, I will rest first, hide my strength and bide my time, and wait until the environment improves. In fact, I think they want to hold on to the stock. I.”

However, in order to reduce the guilt of “gnawing on the old” in his heart, Zhao Ji still consciously lowered his desire to consume, and deliberately played a good son, spending more time chatting with his mother, and opened Online shop, trying various promotion methods to help parents sell tea, in return, his father will give him a monthly salary of 5,000 yuan.

Zhao Ji said that being able to help his family with some business made him feel that he was at least somewhat useful, but most of the time it was the anxiety of being unemployed. Recently, he began to think about starting a business with agricultural products.

Being a “full-time child” sounds easy, but not everyone can enjoy such a situation.

Xiao Wu, who just graduated from a normal school in Zhejiang in 2021, once worked in an education and training institution. In the summer training class in July, she led three classes of students every day and worked 12 hours a day. However, the salary in exchange for this overloaded work was “terrible”, with only 1,782 yuan received in the first month. The reason why she made up her mind to resign in the end was that she had a cold, and when she asked for leave from the leader, she was flatly rejected by the other party on the grounds that there was no one to replace her. Xiao Wu felt that he couldn’t take it anymore, so he resigned.

After that, she went home to live on her parents. Although her parents can give her living expenses of 5,000 to 8,000 yuan per month, the condition is that she must work hard to obtain a public office. Xiao Wu failed the civil service examination many times. After a long time, her parents began to persuade her to consider “getting married first”, which made her very angry.

Xiao Wu has been decadent for a long time, expressing her resistance to her parents by refusing to communicate. She said, “As long as we don’t go ashore, the problems between me and my parents will not be resolved. From their point of view, except for work within the system, everything else is out of the question. My preferences are not important.”

Mengmeng, born in the 1990s, is tired of working outside. In 2021, she will return to her hometown of Hunan with her 200,000 yuan savings, and live in her parents’ home to prepare for the civil service exam. Her father gave her the rent of a front room, 2,000 yuan per month.

Mengmeng has been preparing for the exam since September last year, and “going ashore” in January this year. During this period, she had interviewed for a position. She selected 10 people out of 800 people. She passed 22 exams, but she was not even qualified for the interview. She also suffered a lot of ridicule from her father. “One time I lost the election, my dad said, if you don’t pass the exam next time, you should get out,” Mengmeng said. Facing her father’s fury, she felt both guilty and painful.

When Xiao A, who has been a “full-time son” for two years, was just laid off by the company, he wanted to take the opportunity to relax, but the elders in the family kept persuading him to deliver food or be a courier first. Lie down like this.

“You can only move forward in your life, you can’t stop,” Xiao A sighed, “You thought there was still warmth in the “full-time son and daughter”, but you didn’t expect it to be helpless.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Zhu Ying/Editor in charge: Fan Ming)