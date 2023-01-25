Home News Difficult water shortage situation in Cajicá
News

Difficult water shortage situation in Cajicá

by admin
Difficult water shortage situation in Cajicá

DIARIO DEL HUILA, CURRENT NEWS

For more than a week, 40% of the inhabitants of the municipality have been without a water supply. The municipal administration assures that this situation is due to changes in the supply by the Bogota Aqueduct and Sewerage Company (EAAB), which has been supplying water to the municipality for more than 45 years.

Regarding the above, the Bogotá Aqueduct itself indicated that no changes have been made in the water pressure that reaches the municipality. “”At the point of entry to Cajicá, the average flow for the year 2022 increased to 182 liters per second, in no case has the EAAB supply to the municipality been reduced.”

At the moment, the municipal administration is carrying out staggered water cuts by sectors for a duration of 12 hours to concentrate the flow in specific areas of the municipality. For its part, the tank truck service that can be requested by the community is maintained.

The Cajicá Mayor’s Office announced the implementation of a re-pumping plant and the construction of a compensation tank, which will have a value of $25,348 million, with which it is expected to stabilize the water service in the coming months.

Likewise, “the departmental administration will supply 82% of the cost, and the municipality 18%, will begin around the month of April and whose execution will take about 8 months. It is a measure, already made viable by the National Government, which will regulate the pressure and quality of the water supplied throughout Cajicá”.

The other announcement is that, if the quality and pressure of the water does not improve within a period of 45 days, the fee will not be collected in the municipality.

See also  Ivrea. At the Garda museum the exhibition of Strenna books from the Olivetti collection

You may also like

These are the panelists who will be at...

Chinese people are not afraid of the ban...

Valle INN is consolidated in 2023

Failures persist in prison feeding

Expert: Officials lie flat, internal strife is not...

Bad citizen behavior makes Atesa’s work difficult in...

Do you start to return halfway through the...

Kaleidoscope

Fifth route of the Strategic Transportation System will...

Chinese New Year | The first frontier guards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy