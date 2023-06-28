Digital Assets Commission and Bitcoin Agency may receive government funds

The Legislative Assembly approved in the plenary session on Tuesday the Digital Assets Issuance Law, with the supposed purpose of facilitating the application of the rules related to public and private offerings of digital assets such as bitcoin.

Therefore, the National Digital Assets Commission and the Bitcoin Fund Administration Agency will become decentralized institutions with funds from the nation’s general budget.

The decree was approved with 66 in favor of deputies from Nuevas Ideas and their allies, while deputies from ARENA, FMLN, Nuestro Tiempo and Vamos voted against.

The opposition parties pointed out that the government will be giving state money, which belongs to the people, to the Agency and to the Commission. Deputies from Nuevas Ideas assured that this law has nothing to do with bitcoin but with “digital assets”.

“It is unacceptable that a regulatory body of this importance be approved without either clearly establishing the nature, the regulatory framework and the assets and budgetary sources for its operation, which had not been done with the Digital Assets Commission or the Administrative Agency of Bitcoin Funds,” said Deputy Johnny Wright.

For her part, congresswoman Annabel Belloso (FMLN) said that “I find the fact that the government continues to be stubborn with the bitcoin issue, today, it will even transfer public funds to its agency when people reject this failed measure, it seems extremely irresponsible and condemnable. because it has not brought him any benefit.”

Article 4 of the Digital Assets Issuance Law indicates that the regulations are not applicable to digital assets that are legal tender in any country, “except for goods categorized as digital assets” and the services of digital asset providers, which they will be able to transfer assets or execute orders for the purchase or sale of digital assets, and also except for the services of certifiers of public offers that will be given by entities.

According to the most recent survey of the University Institute of Public Opinion of the UCA, 71.1% of all respondents said that bitcoin has helped improve their family economic situation at all; 13.8% said little, 5.7% said somewhat, and 4.3% said a lot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

