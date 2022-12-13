Home News Digital, Butti: create Pnrr independently of the National Network
Digital, Butti: create Pnrr independently of the National Network

Digital, Butti: create Pnrr independently of the National Network

«I would like to be extremely clear on one point, the Pnrr must be implemented, regardless of the theme of the National Network and the discussions on the future of the telecommunications operators in the field». This was clarified by the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for technological innovation, Alessio Butti, during his hearing at the Transport Commission of the Chamber.

Butti: let’s call it the National Network, single or not

“Let’s call it the National Network, so we end up saying ‘unique’ or not unique” Butti said in his reply to the Transport Commission, presenting the pillars of his government mandate. One of the macro areas in which it will intervene is that of connectivity. And connectivity, Butti underlined during the hearing, «is the main enabling condition for completing all the interventions on the subject of digitalisation, a chapter which «is essentially made up of 3 large dossiers: first of all, that for the creation of the National Network, the one relating to 5G, and the one that includes interventions aimed at creating fiber connections for citizens, schools, hospitals and smaller islands ». And the network is the «main enabling condition, a pillar for guaranteeing equal development opportunities for all». On this, Butti continues, the Government confirms its project which has as its objectives “to protect national interests, guarantee public control, fully implement national and Community regulations and guarantee the employment framework”.

5G, Butti, ‘we cover new areas such as industrial districts

The Meloni Government on the implementation of 5G ‘public for private’ aims to “cover new areas” including industrial districts, to expand the perimeter of intervention on ‘EU Corridors’ on extra-urban roads and to a clear discontinuity on the sphere ‘public for the public’ compared to the previous government, enabling “innovative services for the benefit of the whole community” added Butti, during his hearing, recalling that for 5G “we have a substantial sum of around 2 billion euros available”

To digitize Pa moral suasion is not enough

The digitization of the PA continues but “it will be necessary to speed up because the measure responds to the ON-OFF principle” explained the undersecretary, because only a part cannot be digitized. «We have to change mentality within the government, as a political class and change mentality in the modus operandi of local administrators. I believe up to a certain point in moral suasion, systems of application must be found »he added and for this« it is essential that there is a broad political consensus »

