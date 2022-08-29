From August 26th to 28th, the HICOOL 2022 Global Entrepreneurs Summit was held at the Shunyi New National Exhibition in Beijing. With the theme of “Serving the world‘s top talents with the best ecology”, the Chaoyang exhibition area takes the construction of high-quality talent community as the main line, and takes the development achievements of the digital economy as the display carrier. “Empowering the development of the new Chaoyang” and “Digitally leading the new Chaoyang” four major sections, covering the Wangjing International Talent Community “Three Internationals and One Future” project, Beijing Free Trade Zone CBD International Talent Port, and international venture capital gathering area. It demonstrated the continuous optimization of the talent development environment and the unique construction of an international digital economy ecosystem in Chaoyang District to help the construction of a high-level talent highland and an international science and technology innovation center in Beijing.





High-quality talent communities plant “plane trees” to create a good environment for talent development

“When the phoenix sings, it is in the high hills; when the phoenix tree is born, it is in the rising sun.” The rising sun is inextricably linked with the “phoenix”, which symbolizes talents. The design of this exhibition area takes “Phoenix” and “Indus Tree” as the source of inspiration, symbolizing that Chaoyang is welcoming global talents to innovate and start businesses in Chaoyang with an open attitude and positive measures.

Good birds choose trees to live in, and in order to attract talents, retain them, and use them well, an ecological environment that is compatible with them must be provided. The construction of high-quality talent community is the “key trick” for Chaoyang District to create a good environment for talent development. In 2016, once the concept of international talent community was put forward, the construction concept of “integration of industry and city, integration of work and housing” was clarified. Wangjing international talent community is characterized by its superior geographical location, distinctive international characteristics, and good job-housing balance. It has become one of the first four pilot projects in the city. During the pilot construction process, Chaoyang District has further tapped potential international resources, deepened the working mechanism, expanded service elements, and created a core area of ​​international innovation and R&D with a radiation-driven effect.

According to Liu Jing, Deputy Director of the Organization Department of Chaoyang District Committee and Director of the District High-level Talent Service Center, Wangjing International Talent Community relies on the advantages of international resource agglomeration, vigorously attracts unicorns and invisible champion enterprises to land, and builds characteristic commercial buildings and characteristic neighborhoods. Focusing on the Wangjing area (Electronic City North District, West District and Dawangjing), and taking the “Three Internationals and One Future” key projects as an important space, it will make every effort to promote the construction of international hospitals, international schools, Wangjing talent apartments, and permanent venues for future forums. , Substantial progress has been made in the construction of each project.

After 5 years of construction and development, Chaoyang’s international talent community construction has achieved initial results and has entered a global promotion period. Relying on the construction of high-quality talent community, Chaoyang District has also successfully built the Liangma River international style waterfront, Wangjing Street, Lidu business district, etc., not only Chaoyang, but also a beautiful landscape of Beijing and a new city name card, boosting Chaoyang in an all-round way. The district creates a talent development environment that is livable and suitable for work, and continuously enhances its attractiveness to international talents.





Significant achievements in the construction of the digital economy industry, many companies appeared in the Chaoyang exhibition area

The lifelike “digital human guide”, the smart and cute “Iron Wangwang”, the world‘s first Metaverse login product… All kinds of exhibits full of future technology in the Chaoyang exhibition area attracted a large number of participants to stop and interact. As an excellent representative of Chaoyang District’s efforts to build a core area of ​​the digital economy, Beijing Juli Dimension Technology Co., Ltd., Chaoyang Dark Horse Digital Human Accelerator, Beijing Haibaichuan Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Guocheng Wantong Information Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Haqi Robot Technology Co., Ltd. The company and Beijing Aoxing Base Technology Co., Ltd. and other 6 enterprises concentrated on displaying their latest scientific and technological achievements, covering various frontier fields such as digital human, robot, virtual live broadcast, VR, metaverse, and distributed database.

It is understood that, combined with the characteristics of industrial development, Chaoyang District is focusing on five major industrial clusters, including artificial intelligence, integrated circuits, industrial Internet, network and information security, and spatial geographic information. Relying on characteristic parks and themed buildings, it strengthens technology empowerment and encourages application Innovation, support the opening of scenarios, coordinate the construction of digital economy industrial clusters, and accelerate the cultivation of new industries, new formats, and new models of the digital economy. At present, a total of 4,889 5G base stations have been built in the region, and the country’s first consensus system for scientific and technological credit rating of intelligent technology enterprises has been released. Innovative platforms such as key laboratories have attracted many industry leaders to take root and develop.

The construction of the core area of ​​the digital economy requires continuous accumulation of outstanding talents and innovative resources. Chaoyang District focuses on building an international digital economic ecosystem, and strives to cultivate a high-quality international innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem: relying on the “Future Forum” international high-end scientific and technological innovation exchange platform, it effectively attracts top scientists, global young leaders, and innovative and entrepreneurial talents to gather in Chaoyang and successfully promote the government Cross-border exchanges and cooperation with the scientific community, industry community and investment community have formed a good demonstration effect. The “Phoenix Academy”, a talent training platform initiated by the government and jointly built with social organizations and leading innovative and entrepreneurial enterprises, provides international and professional training to support the growth of talents. The Overseas Talents and Entrepreneurship Conference (OTEC), which has been held for nine consecutive years, has established an investment mechanism of “government setting up a platform and multiple participation” to promote the comprehensive connection of talents, projects, capital, space, services and other elements, and build a comprehensive service for international talent innovation and entrepreneurship. platform. Chaoyang International Venture Capital Cluster attracts high-end talents and innovative teams from all over the world, builds a service platform for the rapid growth of innovative and entrepreneurial enterprises, and actively builds Beijing’s international venture capital window to the world. Up to now, 25 internationally renowned venture capital institutions, including Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia Capital, CICC Capital, and ZhenFund, have participated, attracting 24 venture capital projects to settle in the office, and cooperate with 14 service institutions to provide enterprises with A full range of butler services. Build a national-level human resources service industrial park with high standards, issue the “Opinions on Promoting the Development of Human Resources Market in Chaoyang District”, implement the country’s first classification and grading evaluation method for human resources service agencies, and give human resources service agencies a variety of aspects according to the level assessed by the agency. support.





Continue to improve the whole service chain system to realize the “near and far-reaching” talents

In the Chaoyang exhibition area, the “Efficient and Convenient New Chaoyang” section related to talent services has attracted the attention of many innovative and entrepreneurial talents. It is understood that, in recent years, Chaoyang District has built a full-chain service system for talent “citing, nurturing and retaining” around talent gathering, exchange and integration, development and cultivation, and comprehensive services, and has innovated to create a “CBD International Talent Port” in the Free Trade Zone to provide International talents provide convenience for work and life. The “Beijing CBD International Talent One-Stop Service Center” opened simultaneously with the CBD International Talent Port, as one of the first 8 offline sites of the Chaoyang District International Talent One-stop Service Platform, and the first international talent one-stop service center in the Beijing Free Trade Zone. The one-stop service platform is also the one-stop comprehensive service site with the most complete functions and the most business currently built in Chaoyang District, which realizes the acceptance of foreigners’ work permit and residence permit.

According to the relevant person in charge of talent work in Chaoyang District, the next step in Chaoyang District will focus on continuously improving the whole-chain service system and further enhance the stickiness of regional talent development. Focusing on the “Phoenix Plan”, a major talent project in the region, formulate and issue corresponding service support measures, provide comprehensive and full-cycle talent service support, and provide targeted and refined services for talents. At the same time, coordinate the high-quality resources and professional strength of all parties, build a multi-level and three-dimensional talent service system, and combine the needs of talents to establish a working mechanism such as talent service specialists, so as to promote the improvement of the quality of talent services in the region, improve the quality and joint efforts, and create a comprehensive With a world-class talent ecology, we strive to build Chaoyang into an important bearing area serving global talents and the development of the capital.



